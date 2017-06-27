UMaine sophomore to play in U19 FIBA World Cup tournament

Blanca Millan, who had a solid freshman campaign for the University of Maine women’s basketball team last season, will be suiting up for her native Spain in the upcoming FIBA U19 World Cup.

The tourney kicks off in Udine, Italy on July 22.

Millan, a versatile 5-foot-11 guard, ranked third on the team while scoring 8.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds last season in helping the Black Bears (18-16) earn a trip to the America East championship game.

She averaged 27.2 minutes per contest in 34 games last winter and came up with a team-best 61 steals. She also provided 1.7 steals per game and shot 44 percent from the field.

Millan’s last experience in FIBA competition came in the U16 European Women’s Championships, where she averaged 6.6 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Millan will join former Black Bear teammates Naira Caceres and Laia Sole on Spain’s U19 roster.

Caceres and Sole were among five players who transferred from the school during the offseason.

Sole transferred to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. She averaged 9.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for UMaine last winter.

Caceres transferred to Butler University in Indianapolis after averaging 3.1 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Spain’s first game in the 16-country tournament comes July 22 against Russia.

Spain’s U19 squad will begin training June 30 in San Agustin de Guadalix, then will participate July 7-9 in a tournament in Baracaldo. In mid-July, the contingent arrives in Italy for some friendly games against teams from Romania and the United States.