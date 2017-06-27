UMaine softball player wows media with football toss

Alyssa Derrick demonstrated as the third baseman for the University of Maine softball team that she has a strong arm.
Derrick, a sophomore for coach Mike Coutts’ Black Bears, has been taking the internet by storm thanks to a Twitter video during which she shows off her right arm. The difference is, this time it’s with a football.
@Patriots just in case Brady needs a backup, I'm here pic.twitter.com/rE5yaWVhPq
— Alyssa (@a_derrick14) June 20, 2017
A video of Derrick making a lengthy throw across a parking lot was captured during UMaine’s annual “Maine Day” celebration on May 3, a day set aside for spring cleaning on campus.
The native of Coventry, Rhode Island, posted the video on her Twitter page earlier this month, and the post received more than 100 retweets and 200 likes.
Other media organizations such as ESPNW and Bleacher Report have subsequently reposted the video.
“I think it’s because some people don’t think a female could throw a ball that far,” Derrick told ESPN. “So when they see a female throw a ball with a spiral or if they throw it a long distance, they’re very shocked because that’s what they think men can do and women can’t do.”
Her throw appears to have surprised and impressed a throng of guys around her when she uncorked the throw.
“They were all in awe of when I would throw it,” Derrick said in the report. “I was like, ‘this is normal for me.’”
Derrick was even receiving support from UMaine football coach Joe Harasymiak, who Tweeted “Camp starts August 1” after seeing the video, referring to the first day of the Black Bears’ preseason training camp.
The Women’s Pro Football Association responded with, “When she’s ready, there will likely be a spot for her on one of our 60+ women’s pro tackle football teams.”
Derrick, the 2016 America East Rookie of the Year, followed up her stellar freshman campaign by batting .308 and slugging 15 home runs for the Black Bears last spring.