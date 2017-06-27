John Bapst names new boys soccer coach

BANGOR, Maine — The John Bapst Memorial High School athletic department continued to fill vacancies within its ranks with the recent promotion of Yann Dupuy to boys varsity soccer coach.

Dupuy, who teaches French in John Bapst’s modern and classical languages department, has served as the Crusaders’ boys junior varsity soccer coach for the past four years and coached in his native France for eight years before moving to the United States.

“We had the opportunity to move Yann up and he told us he needed to think about it — and less than 12 hours later he e-mailed us and said, ‘I’m in,’” said John Bapst athletic director Dan O’Connell. “We know he’s excited and we’re excited for him to do the job.”

Dupuy replaces Pete McDonnell, who on June 15 was named an assistant soccer coach at the University of Maine.

McDonnell guided John Bapst to a 13-1 regular-season record last fall good for the No. 1 seed in the final Class B North Heal Point standings. The Crusaders then defeated Waterville and Presque Isle to reach the regional championship game.

“Yann has done nothing but support the philosophy of John Bapst and the soccer program since he’s been here,” said O’Connell. “He was someone we considered for the job when we hired Pete, and Pete was a great find and a great soccer coach and I’m sure he’ll do great at the University of Maine.”

Dupuy’s promotion comes in the aftermath of several other changes within the John Bapst athletic department, among them the school opting not to rehire girls basketball coach Mike Webb after 15 seasons and veteran athletic director and boys varsity basketball coach Rick Sinclair decision to leave the school to become athletic administrator at his alma mater, Hermon High School.

Webb has been replaced by former Calais boys varsity basketball coach Chris Woodside, who guided the Blue Devils to the 2015 Class C state championship, while O’Connell was promoted from associate athletic director to replace Sinclair.

John Bapst also promoted Chris Tanis from assistant ice hockey coach to head coach this spring after the resignation of third-year coach Andy Stephenson, who remains as a volunteer assistant coach, and in March the school named Courtney Withee varsity field hockey coach to replace Liz Saucier, who stepped down to devote more time to her work in AAU field hockey circles.

Among the vacancies that remain to be filled is the boys varsity basketball post vacated by Sinclair. O’Connell, physical education teacher Ryan DiPompo and guidance counselor and junior varsity coach Nick Umphrey are guiding the Crusaders through the summer season in that sport, with teams in both the Orono varsity league and Hermon junior varsity league.

O’Connell said that coaching search is still in the interview process.

“We want to do it as soon as possible because we want whoever the coach is going to be to have access to the kids throughout the rest of the summer,” he said. “We’re going try to do this as quickly as possible but we also want to be very thorough. We’re not giving ourselves a deadline, but obviously the sooner the better.”

Closson named Easton hoop coach

Cody Closson, a former four-year starter at point guard for Fort Fairfield High School, has been named the boys varsity basketball coach at Easton High School.

The hiring was reported first by the Presque Isle Star-Herald.

Closson was nominated from a field of five candidates by Easton athletic director Steve Shaw and subsequently approved by the Easton school board to replace Manny Martinez, who did not re-apply for the job after guiding the Bears for the last two seasons.

Martinez led Easton to the 2016 Class D North championship, then last winter the Bears returned to the regional semifinals before being ousted by eventual state champion Machias.

The 26-year-old Closson, a 2008 Fort Fairfield High School graduate, played soccer at the University of Maine at Presque Isle and later attended Western Michigan University, where he earned his master’s degree. He lives in Easton and works at the Loring Jobs Corp Center in Limestone.

Closson has served for five years as a middle school and high school coach, including time spent at the eighth-grade and junior varsity levels in Fort Fairfield.