“I am looking for someone to share in an adventure”

In J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit,” Gandalf sought to enlist Bilbo Baggins in an epic adventure. People normally seek out and embrace fast paced group activities because our social connection is heightened during stimulating physical adventures. Rivers, especially their rugged whitewater sections, are the sought-after atmosphere for these adrenaline-fueled occasions.

The West Branch of the Penobscot is marketed as the most challenging rafting in New England. As Raylin Wiggin explained when asked why he and his then-girlfriend (now his wife), Samantha, chose to go rafting on the Penobscot river: “We were looking for something exciting to build that adrenaline and give us that stronger connected bond.” He had the impression that the West Branch offered the most exciting rafting. In fact, they ended up rafting it on multiple occasions.

This summer, the West Branch will host more special shared adventures. Carol Salmon from New Brunswick and her sister, Janet, are planning a 50th birthday trip for their “baby” sister, Mia. And Gregg Desiderio, a school principal from New Jersey, is planning a trip on the Penobscot with his son to commemorate the excursion he took with his father into the Allagash waterway years ago.

If someone asks you to share in an adventure with them, chances are you’ll say “yes.” Even though there are millions of ways we are different from one another, the “need for speed for both you and me” unifies us. Tap into this confluence and make sure they take you to the river—the West Branch of the Penobscot River.

Penobscot Adventures is a whitewater rafting outfitter located in Millinocket, Maine. Owned by the McDonald family and run by a crew of guides and staff, Penobscot Adventures has offered whitewater rafting and river boarding trips for over 15 years. For more information, visit penobscotadventures.com.