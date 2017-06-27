Raccoon that approached dogs in coastal Maine town was rabid, tests show

A raccoon that came into contact with two dogs in Bremen on Saturday has tested positive for rabies, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The raccoon “engaged two dogs” in a field off the Nobleboro Road, and the raccoon was taken to Augusta by a Maine game warden.

The Center for Disease Control reported a positive test for rabies on Monday.

Both dogs were current on vaccinations, so they avoided a mandatory six-month quarantine, but received immediate care to further reduce the likelihood that they were infected. They are being watched for 45 days by their owner.

The sheriff’s office asks that all residents check their pets’ vaccination records and seek immediate care if their pets encounter any animal acting oddly or unusually passive or aggressive.

State rabies data are only current to June 16, but show 22 cases of rabies so far this year, 11 of them since May 1.