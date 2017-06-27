Two Bridges Regional Jail inmates charged with aggravated assault of third inmate

Matthew Laurelez
Courtesy of Topsham Police Department
Matthew Laurelez
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted June 27, 2017, at 5:17 p.m.
Last modified June 27, 2017, at 6:46 p.m.

Two inmates at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset have been charged with aggravated assault after they allegedly assaulted another inmate, breaking his jaw and sending him to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Nicholas R. Varnum, 27, of Rumford and Matthew Laurelez, 21, of Topsham were charged with the Class B felony the evening of June 20 at the jail, Chief Deputy Rand Maker of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The two allegedly broke the jaw of a third inmate, a 39-year-old Waldoboro man, Maker said. The man was subsequently admitted to Maine Medical Center.

Maker declined to comment on a suspected motive. He said no weapons other than fists were used, and that the assault allegedly occurred in an open “pod” where the men were housed.

 

