Eddington man dies in Orono motorcycle crash

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted June 26, 2017, at 6:10 a.m.
Last modified June 26, 2017, at 6:36 a.m.

An Eddington man died early Saturday morning after he crashed his motorcycle into a utility pole on outer Forest Avenue in Orono, according to police.

Peter Gooden, 55, died at the crash site, which was about a quarter-mile beyond Orono Landing Road, Orono police Chief Josh Ewing said Sunday.

According to Ewing, Gooden’s crashed motorcycle was spotted near the pole by a passing motorist, who called police around 6 a.m. Saturday. He said the crash likely had happened hours earlier but that there did not appear to have been any witnesses.

Ewing said police have been tracing back Gooden’s activities during the hours preceding the crash. Gooden last was seen by a friend around 1 a.m.

“This appears to be an accident. We don’t feel alcohol was involved,” Ewing said.

Ewing said that the crash, which is being reconstruction by an Old Town police officer, remains under investigation.

“We may never know what happened,” he said.

Gooden was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

