Angels’ Ramirez quiets Red Sox

BOSTON — J.C. Ramirez tossed six one-run innings and five Angels batters drove in one run apiece as Los Angeles beat the Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Ramirez (7-5) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out five. He is the first Angels starter to win five consecutive road starts since Jered Weaver won six in a row in 2012.

Martin Maldonado, Eric Young Jr., Luis Valbuena and Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun each had an RBI as Los Angeles (39-39) bounced back from a 9-4 loss in Friday’s series opener.

Mitch Moreland slugged a solo home run, his 10th of the season, and Hanley Ramirez had an RBI for Boston (41-33), which has lost three of its last five games.

Boston’s David Price (2-2) put up a quality start in a losing effort, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in six innings.

Valbuena’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning gave Los Angeles a 3-1 lead.

The Angels added two runs in the seventh on Maybin’s RBI double and a balk by Boston reliever Fernando Abad later in the inning that allowed Maybin to trot home from third.

Red Sox manager John Farrell came out to argue, evidently that time had been called before the balk. Home plate umpire Ryan Blakney appeared to grant batter Calhoun time just before crew chief Miller called the balk at third base.

Farrell got an animated argument with crew chief Bill Miller before being ejected for the first time this season.

Calhoun’s RBI infield single in the ninth made it a five-run game.

Ramirez dropped a two-out ground rule double in the ninth to bring the Red Sox within four.

Angels’ reliever Cam Bedrosian walked Jackey Bradley Jr. in the next at-bat to load the bases for Christian Vazquez, who reached on a strikeout and a wild pitch to make it 6-3.

Blake Parker got pinch hitter Chris Young to strike out swinging to end the game, clinching his first save of the year.

Los Angeles clung to a 2-1 lead through the fifth.

Maldonado put Los Angeles on the board first with a two-out RBI single in the opening inning.

Moreland tied the game with an estimated 418-foot blast to center field in the second. He had just one hit in 20 previous at bats.

Young restored the one-run advantage two frames later with an RBI single.

NOTES: Los Angeles CF Mike Trout (torn ligament in left thumb) hit off a tee for the second straight day. … Angels 3B Yunel Escobar (left thumb strain) was scratched from the lineup and replaced by Cliff Pennington. … Los Angeles LHP Tyler Skaggs (right oblique muscle strain) made a rehab start in the Arizona League on Saturday. RHP Matt Shoemaker (right forearm extensor strain) has resumed throwing, but likely won’t make his scheduled start Friday. … Boston added RHP Doug Fister to the 25-man roster before his Sunday start. Fister was claimed off waivers from the Angels on Friday. RHP Hector Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. … Red Sox INF Josh Rutledge (concussion) was placed on the seven-day disabled list after being scratched Friday. INF Tzu-Wei Lin was selected from Double-A Portland and INF/OF Brock Holt (vertigo) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. … Fister makes his season debut opposite Angels RHP Parker Bridwell (1-0, 3.07 ERA) on Sunday.