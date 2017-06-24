Nebraska Democrat caught on tape saying he was ‘glad’ Rep. Scalise was shot

Policemen work at the site of the gunshot at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia on June 14, 2017. Steve Scalise, a U.S. House Republican leader, was among possibly five people shot by a gunman Wednesday morning as he was playing baseball game with other congressmen and aides. The suspect who opened fire in the baseball game practice field in Alexandria, Virginia, was in custody, said Alexandria police.
Yin Bogu/Xinhua | TNS
By Herman Wong, Washington Post
Posted June 24, 2017, at 11:50 a.m.
Last modified June 24, 2017, at 12:21 p.m.

A Nebraska Democratic official has been removed from his chairman post after recordings emerged in which he said he was glad that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, was shot and that he wished he had died.

In the recording, Phil Montag, who was the volunteer co-chairman of the Nebraska Democratic Party’s technology committee, criticized Scalise by saying “his whole job is to … convince Republicans to (expletive) kick people off (expletive) health care.”

“I’m glad he got shot. … I wish he was (expletive) dead.”

The comments surfaced just more than a week after James T. Hodgkinson opened fire on a congressional baseball team in Virginia that included Scalise, the House Majority Whip, who was shot in the hip.

Montag could not be immediately reached for comment, but he told the Omaha World-Herald that his statements were taken out of context from a 30-minute to hour-long conversation.

“I do not and did not wish for his death,” Montag said by email to the World-Herald.

“I am hopeful that the entirety of the original, unedited recording will emerge so we can get to the truth of the matter.”

Scalise is now in fair condition, according to a post on his official Twitter account.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb told The Washington Post that she learned about the recording Thursday after the Omaha-Herald sent her a link, and that she immediately emailed Montag to tell him he was being removed from his position.

“I’ve been in politics and community organizations for the past 20 years,” Kleeb said. “I’ve seen political rhetoric get heated, especially during the George W. Bush times, but we have reached a completely different level in our country now and it is terrifying and it is scary and it just has to end.”

In the recording, Montag was speaking with Nebraska Democratic Party Black Caucus Chair Chelsey Gentry-Tipton, who has been embroiled in her own controversial comments about Scalise.

She had written in a Facebook post about the shooting that “Watching the congressman crying on live tv abt the trauma they experienced. Y is this so funny tho?”

The Nebraska Republican Party called Montag and Gentry-Tipton’s comments “completely reprehensible and disappointing,” according to the Associated Press. It also posted a message to Facebook saying, “this is not a partisan matter and this type of toxic rhetoric must be condemned at every level.”

 

