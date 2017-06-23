Former UMaine hockey player, ex-Islanders coach joins Florida Panthers’ staff

Five months after being fired by the New York Islanders, Jack Capuano has a new coaching job.

Capuano, a former University of Maine defenseman and Bangor resident who was deposed by the Islanders in January, has been named an associate head coach with the Florida Panthers, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

The native of Cranston, Rhode Island, will join the staff of newly hired head coach Bob Boughner.

“I am extremely excited to join the Florida Panthers organization,” said Capuano in a statement released by the Panthers. “I want to thank Vinnie Viola and Doug Cifu for putting their trust in me and Dale for giving me an opportunity to work with Bob, one of the great young minds in the game. My familiarity with the Panthers has grown a lot throughout the past few years and I’m eager to work with such a young, talented group of players.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Jack to our coaching staff,” said Boughner. “He is a knowledgeable and experienced voice to have behind our bench that will work well with our young players.”

The 50-year-old Capuano spent a decade in the Islanders’ organization, including a 227-192-64 record and three postseason appearances as the team’s head coach.

The Islanders’ general manager is former Black Bear goaltender and national champion Garth Snow.

Capuano had a stellar three-year career at UMaine, and his 32 goals in the 1987-88 season still stands as the most in one season by a Black Bear defenseman.

After leaving Orono, Capuano played in six NHL games for the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs.

He also bounced around the American Hockey League, with one stop coming with the former Maine Mariners in 1991-92.

Florida missed the playoffs last season, finishing sixth in the Atlantic Division. Current UMaine forward Patrick Shea is a Panthers draft pick.