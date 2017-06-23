Husson men’s basketball team adds third Florida recruit

BANGOR, Maine — Dylan Angel, a 6-foot-2 guard from Tampa, Florida, is the latest newcomer to the Husson University men’s basketball program.

Angel played a postgraduate season last winter at the National Top Sports Institute in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, after three years as a varsity starter at Freedom High School in Tampa, Florida.

Angel captained the most successful graduating class in the history of Freedom’s basketball program, leading the Patriots to three district championships, two trips to the state quarterfinals and a third run to the Round of 16.

“Dylan is a mature, hard-working combo guard who will compete very well for playing time,” said Husson head coach Warren Caruso. “He has been a leader of some very successful teams and we think that will translate very well to the college level and be a good influence on our program.”

Angel becomes the third member of the 2017 Husson men’s basketball recruiting class from the Sunshine State, along with Kyanti Blyden of Broward College in Davie, Florida, and Cole Thomas of Master’s Academy in Orlando.

Husson’s top returning player, senior guard Raheem Anderson, also is a Florida product.

Other recruits include former Schenck of East Millinocket standout Justin Thompson, Jarrod Chase of George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill and Coty Hackett from Burley, Idaho.

Husson graduated just three seniors off a 21-7 squad that last winter captured the program’s fourth North Atlantic Conference championship in the last five years and sixth in the last nine seasons.

The Eagles advanced to the NCAA Division III national tournament where they fell to Babson (Massachusetts) College 92-76. Babson went on to win the national championship.