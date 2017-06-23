Friday’s golf results

Posted June 23, 2017, at 9:57 p.m.

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Kyle McDonald

Kyle McDonald of Albion used a pitching wedge to record his first career hole-in-one on the 145-yard par 3 ninth hole at Country View Golf  Course in Brooks on Thursday. His shot was witnessed by Ted McDonald, Clair McDonald and Thayer McDonald.   

LOCAL

At Pine Hill GC

Senior League — Phil Reed, Dickie Reed, Butch Foss, Wayne Harriman +8, Dick Crawford, Dave Barber, Peter Beatham, Joe Meehan +2, Phil Newbury, Bob King, Jeremy White, Jim Hancock -2, Ralph Holyoke, Doug Higgins, Ed St. Heart, Bob Sekera -13; Pins: No. 7 Dickie Reed 30-0, No. 9 Butch Foss 13-2, No. 16 Butch Foss 4-4

Bangor Tire Co. Friday Night Poker Golf — 1. Brian Hurd, Scott Lally, Bill Cross, Sean Geagan -4 and a pair of aces; 2. Buzz Simpson, Dale Tozier, Booker Bennett, Ashton Gorely, Larry Boynton -4; Pins: No. 7 Bill Cross 25-9

At Hermon Meadow GC

Bangor Christian scramble — Net: Drew Dunton, Bill Dunton, Blake Moss, Randy Dunton 51, Mark Socoby, Steve Socoby, Ann Socoby, Ellen Williams 51, Brad Holmes, Kevin Reed, James Alexander, Tyler Alexander 53; Most Accurate: Ryan Dunn, Pins: No. 16 Jeff Benjamin 8-3

At Kebo Valley GC

Gangbuster Friday — Skins, Gross: Eric Morris, 10, Bub Smith, 14, Greg Murray, 16; Net: Jeff Wooster, 4, Steve Snurkowski, 5, Aaron Tibbetts, 11, Kyle Lamson, 12, Joe James, 17, Jeff Wooster, 17; Pins: No. 4 Robert Hall 4-10, No. 6 Tim Mayo 10-7, No. 15 Eric Morris 10-11; 2-man best ball, stableford: Mike Harkins, Jeff Wooster 62 points, Eric Morris, Tom Burton 60 points

 

