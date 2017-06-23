Ex-UMaine player transfers again

Kevin Little, the former University of Maine men’s basketball player who transferred to Colorado State University after the 2015-16 season, is on the move again.

The 6-foot, 160-pound junior guard, who was an America East All-Rookie team selection for the Black Bears in 2015, was granted a release from his CSU scholarship, according to a June 16 report by The Coloradoan.

Little never played in a game for Colorado State, having sat out this past season at that Mountain West Conference school in Fort Collins, Colorado, under NCAA transfer rules.

The Wyandanch, New York, product subsequently has made a verbal commitment to transfer to the University of Tennessee-Martin, a member of the Ohio Valley Conference, according to verbalcommits.com.

“Kevin’s a great young man and teammate, and he has a great future ahead of him,” Colorado State coach Larry Eustachy said in a press release. “He worked extremely hard during his time at Colorado State University. However, he chose to be closer to his family and support his decision.”

Little averaged a team-high 12.5 points per game as a freshman at UMaine in 2014-15 and ranked second on the squad at 14.7 points per game in 2015-16 while shooting 34.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and 80.4 percent from the free-throw line. He started in 20 of the 23 games he played in as a sophomore before a foot injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Little was one of five Black Bears who transferred after the 2015-16 season, three directly to other Division I programs along with forwards Isaac Vann (Virginia Commonwealth) and Devine Eke (Rider).

Vann and Rider also sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules.

Another member of that quintet, guard Levar Harewood, transferred from UMaine to Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas, but will return to the Division I ranks next winter with his recent transfer to South Carolina State University, a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference school in Orangeburg, South Carolina.