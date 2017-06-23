Bucksport 10-miler to celebrate 42nd running on Saturday

By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Posted June 23, 2017, at 2:25 p.m.

One of Maine’s longest-running road races will celebrate its 42nd birthday on Saturday morning.

Runners of all ages are schedule to descend on Bucksport for the 42nd Tour du Lac 10-mile road race. Race directors Margaret and Chris Jones are expecting roughly 80 runners to participate.

The race, one of few 10-mile road races left in Maine, is inducted in the Maine Running Hall of Fame.

The top three finishers in each age category will receive homemade jam, while the top male and finishers will garner a piece of pottery, along with a jar of jam.

Those who have run the race 10 times receive a 100-mile certificate, with 46 runners currently in that category.

The race is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. at the Jewett School, with registration opening at 6:30. Fees are $20, and the town’s swimming pool will be open to runners at the conclusion of the race.

