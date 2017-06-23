Buxton police rescue goats trapped in old cellar

BUXTON, Maine — Police Officer Jessica Ramsay of Buxton responded twice to a residence on calls that goats escaped their enclosure on June 15.

When Ramsay arrived the second time, she found two goats that had fallen through some wood covering an old cellar bulkhead and were trapped in the small underground space, according to a post on the Buxton Police Department Facebook page.

Ramsay called police Chief Troy Cline for assistance. To help the second goat out of the cellar, the chief repositioned a small step ladder and the goat walked right up the ladder and out of the bulkhead, according to police.

“The adventures of working for a small town police department!” the post read.

The Facebook post, which was put online Tuesday, received several positive comments.