Buxton police rescue goats trapped in old cellar

Buxton police Officer Jessica Ramsay helps a goat out of an old bulkhead space.
Buxton Police Facebook Page
Buxton police Officer Jessica Ramsay helps a goat out of an old bulkhead space.
By Journal Tribune, Special to the BDN
Posted June 23, 2017, at 12:31 p.m.
Last modified June 23, 2017, at 1:31 p.m.

BUXTON, Maine — Police Officer Jessica Ramsay of Buxton responded twice to a residence on calls that goats escaped their enclosure on June 15.

When Ramsay arrived the second time, she found two goats that had fallen through some wood covering an old cellar bulkhead and were trapped in the small underground space, according to a post on the Buxton Police Department Facebook page.

Ramsay called police Chief Troy Cline for assistance. To help the second goat out of the cellar, the chief repositioned a small step ladder and the goat walked right up the ladder and out of the bulkhead, according to police.

“The adventures of working for a small town police department!” the post read.

The Facebook post, which was put online Tuesday, received several positive comments.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Lincoln man dies while working with explosives in his basement
  2. Lincoln man, 67, dies making explosives to ‘blow up tree stumps’
  3. To break budget stalemate, holdout House GOP offers $125 million in education fundingTo break budget stalemate, holdout House GOP offers $125 million in education funding
  4. Susan Collins may decide fate of GOP’s health care billSusan Collins may decide fate of GOP’s health care bill
  5. Coast Guard: Kayaker found safe hours after search was called off

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs