Bangor man charged with breaking into vehicles

Posted June 23, 2017, at 8:03 p.m.
Last modified June 23, 2017, at 9:01 p.m.

A local man was arrested Friday on four felony burglary charges as the result of a weeklong investigation into motor vehicle burglaries, according to police.

Matthew Wiley, 34, is believed to have been involved in at least four of those breakins, Sgt. Tim Cotton of the Bangor Police Department said.

Wiley is charged with four counts of burglary to a motor vehicle — one of them a Class B charge that carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and the other three Class C charges punishable by up to five years.

Cotton said that Wiley also is charged with violating the conditions of his bail from a prior arrest.

Cotton said that members of the department’s Special Enforcement Team arrested Wiley about 4:30 p.m. near the Rite Aid Pharmacy at Third and Union streets in Bangor. Wiley remained at Penobscot County Jail Friday night.

Wiley’s arrest was the result of an investigation that also involved the patrol and criminal investigation divisions.

