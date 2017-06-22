UMaine star chosen Czech Republic’s top hockey player

University of Maine freshman Tereza Vanisova, the Hockey East Co-Rookie of the Year, was named the Czech Republic’s Female Hockey Player of the Year.

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak was the Male Hockey Player of the Year.

Vanisova, a right winger, scored a team-high 16 goals and also had 12 assists in 28 games last season for UMaine to share the team scoring lead with Brooke Stacey. She led the team in power-play goals (four) and her two game-winning goals tied her with Alyson Matteau for the team lead.

She had 10 goals and 10 assists in 20 Hockey East games.

Vanisova and UMaine teammate Vendula Pribylova went on to play for the Czech Republic in an Olympic qualifying tournament in Switzerland and at the World Championships in Michigan.

Vanisova scored five goals in six games at the World Championships which tied her with United States winger and former Northeastern University star Kendall Coyne for most in the tourney.

The 5-foot-7, 141-pound Vanisova had two assists in three games during Olympic qualifying tournament in Switzerland.

It was the third time the native of Strakonice was one of three finalists for the award.

“This year I finally got it. It is a great feeling to get this award,” said Vanisova via email from the Czech Republic. “I’m thankful to everyone who supported me and has helped me in my career. I’m especially thankful to my family because I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”

The 21-year-old said it was an honor to share one of the Czech Republic’s top awards with Pastrnak.

“He is a great player. I’m not surprised he won it after his great season,” said Vanisova.

She said she was pleased with her play at UMaine last season but was disappointed that her “team season wasn’t that good.”

UMaine went 10-21-1, 6-17-1 in Hockey East, and missed the league playoffs. Her Czech Republic team lost to host Switzerland 4-1 in the decisive game in the Olympic qualifying tournament after each had beaten Norway and Denmark, and the Czechs went 1-5 at the World Championships.

She is optimistic about UMaine’s future.

“My experience at UMaine has been great so far and I look forward to next year. I think we’re going to get better and better,” said Vanisova.

“She is very, very talented,” said UMaine assistant coach Sara Reichenbach, wife of head coach Richard Reichenbach. “She is powerful, she has great hands, she attacks the net and has a good shot.

“She creates so much on the ice. She works really hard and she has a drive to compete and win. She loves hockey. She’s also a really good person. She is so modest,” she added.