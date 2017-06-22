University of Maine athletics probes Bangor for season ticket-holders

When you drive around Bangor, you see them posted in various locations.
They are the size of the small political posters but these signs are urging people to consider buying season memberships (tickets) to University of Maine football and men’s ice hockey games.
The idea belongs to John Diamond, the university’s assistant athletic director for marketing, promotions and ticketing.
“I came up with the idea slightly before political season last fall,” explained Diamond. “We put out football gameday signs before a few of our home games.
“We got a really good response so we continued that to promote season memberships,” said Diamond. “We were trying to find a new and different way to promote UMaine athletics. You can’t use billboards in the state of Maine. This allows us to promote it as people are driving along.”
Beginning three weeks ago, they put out approximately 100 signs in Bangor, Orono and Old Town and Diamond said UMaine will expand the coverage area as the summer progresses.
“We had them out at the Old Port Festival (in Portland) last weekend,” said Diamond. “Who knows what other spots we’ll put them as we get closer to the season.”
Last fall, UMaine also placed gameday signs in Brewer and Hampden, he said.
“Typically, this is a slow time of year for us. We don’t have as many ways to promote ticket sales this time of year,” said Diamond.
He said they will eventually do the same to promote season memberships for men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
There is no admission charged for most other sports but UMaine will be hosting the six-team America East baseball tournament next season and there will be an admission charge for those games.
“The signs will be one way to get the word out about that,” said Diamond.
Prior to the 2016-2017 season, UMaine athletics slashed season ticket prices for men’s hockey and, although football season ticket prices rose slightly, the university eliminated the $20 tailgating fee and $10 parking fee which more than offset the price increase.
Hockey season tickets dropped from $325 and $295 per year to $255. Football season tickets went from $40 to $55 and there were others for sale at $75 and $100.
There are also smaller-package deals including a $160 season ticket for half of the hockey games.
Football season ticket-holders will receive a free fleece blanket this season and hockey season ticket-holders will get a hooded sweatshirt commemorating the 40th anniversary of Alfond Arena and the men’s hockey program.
Diamond said last year’s initiatives worked.
He pointed out that both of those teams led their respective conferences in attendance percentage growth from 2015-2016 to 2016-2017.
The football team drew an average of 7,937 to its five home games which was a jump of 2,866 from the fall of 2015. It was the largest percentage hike in all of FCS football and it was the second largest in Division I overall.
The Black Bears rewarded fans with a winning campaign, going 6-5 overall and 5-3 in the CAA under first-year head coach Joe Harasymiak.
The Black Bears, picked ninth in the 12-team league in the 2016 preseason coaches poll, tied for fourth and only a season-ending 24-21 loss to archrival New Hampshire prevented them from making the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
The hockey team, which plays in Hockey East, attracted an average of 4,338 to its 15 home games which was a bump of 417 per game over the 2015-2016 season.
The Black Bears, who did win three more games overall than 2015-2016 (11-21-4 compared to 8-24-6), had the same league record (5-15-2) and finished 11th in the 12-team conference for the second straight season.
Diamond said there are 1,600 season ticket-holders for hockey and 550 for football.