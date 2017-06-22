Wells police cruiser runs over suspect fleeing from officer, police say

WELLS — Maine State Police are investigating an incident in Wells Wednesday night in which a Wells Police cruiser struck a man who had run off into a field after officers attempted to arrest him for drunk driving.

Police say 36-year-old Keith Lee of Brandon, Florida, was running in the field off Post Road when he fell and the cruiser ran over him.

He is being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland for non-life threatening injuries.

Wells Police were called to the parking lot of the X-tra Mart on Post Road for a vehicle that had been driving erratically.

After conducting a series of sobriety tests on Lee, officers attempted to arrest him around 7:30 pm, but he ran off into the nearby field.

Two officers ran after him and police say Officer Steven McDonald drove the cruiser into the field in an attempt to assist in Lee’s apprehension.

Police say that is when Lee fell and the cruiser ran over him.

Lee is expected to face a number of charges from Wells Police once he is released from the hospital, according to police.

State Police investigated the incident at the request of the police department.