LINCOLN, Maine — A man died in an explosion in Lincoln on Wednesday, Maine State Police said in a news release.

The man died in the basement of his Stanhope Mill Road home, where neighbors and family members said he had been experimenting with explosives in recent months, according to the release. Members of the bomb team arrived at the scene Wednesday night to ensure the area was safe.

The state fire marshal will investigate the incident. The man’s name is expected to be released Thursday.