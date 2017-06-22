Lincoln man dies making explosives to ‘blow up tree stumps’

LINCOLN, Maine — A local man died instantly in a basement explosion while he was making bombs he used for tree clearing, state police said Thursday.

The man, whose name will be released later Thursday, died while mixing chemicals in his Stanhope Mill Road home shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. He used the explosives “to blow up tree stumps,” according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

“There does not seem to be anything sinister in this,” McCausland said Thursday.

A state police bomb disposal team safely detonated five improvised explosive devices in the man’s yard they found in the basement, McCausland said.

The man’s wife told investigators he had been experimenting with explosives for several months, McCausland said.

Lincoln firefighters and state and Lincoln police blocked Stanhope at Phinney Farm and Calm Cove roads for about seven hours as state fire marshals and the bomb team investigated the incident.

