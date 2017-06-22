Parking violation leads to arrest of Brunswick man for theft of dog’s ashes, other items

Willis L. Jordan
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted June 22, 2017, at 5:21 p.m.
Last modified June 22, 2017, at 5:51 p.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Brunswick man whose illegal parking in Massachusetts connected him to a burglary there has been indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury for receiving more than $10,000 in stolen property from a Brunswick burglary.

Willis L. Jordan, 39, was charged after police from Lexington, Massachusetts, searched a house on Litchfield Road in Freeport in February, according to Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz.

Brunswick police responded to a burglary on Casco Road on Dec. 28, during which more than 30 items — “anything you can imagine from clothes to a container that would hold a dog’s cremated remains” — were reported stolen, Waltz said.

Subsequently, police in Lexington tagged Jordan’s vehicle for violating a parking ban, revisited his license plate when they investigated a reported burglary, and determined him to be a suspect, Waltz said.

On Feb. 4, Lexington police, with assistance from Brunswick and Yarmouth detectives, executed a search warrant at a Litchfield Road home and allegedly found Jordan in possession of items reported missing as a result of the Brunswick burglary, including the cremains, Waltz said.

Freeport Police Lt. Nate Goodman said Thursday that Freeport police did not charge Jordan.

Maine State Police and Lexington police did not respond to requests for information on Thursday.

Last year, Jordan was convicted in York County of aggravated assault and sentenced to five years, all suspended, and three years probation. He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Jordan also was convicted of the 2008 burglary of the former Puffin Stop on Pleasant Street. Police linked Jordan to the crime after surveillance video showed him taking a Sobe Life Water container out of the cooler and drinking it. Police later found the bottle discarded outside and found Jordan’s DNA on the bottle, Waltz said.

 

