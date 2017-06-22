Feds indict Waterville man indicted on gun, smuggling, money laundering charges

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville man was indicted Tuesday on 17 federal charges of illegal interstate receipt and shipment in firearms, money laundering and smuggling.

Iulian Petre, also known as Julian Petre, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine if convicted of all of the 17 counts, Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Ruge said Thursday.

Prosecutors allege Petre received at least 10 firearms in Maine and shipped at least three rifles from Maine during 2012 and 2013, knowing they were likely to be used in crimes. In addition, he is charged with transferring by wire nearly $12,000 from Maine to Romania with the intent that it be used for smuggling, according to the indictment.

Petre is scheduled for arraignment in U.S. District Court in Bangor on June 27.