AUBURN, Maine — A fire destroyed an Auburn house Wednesday, leaving one person without a home.

Crews were called to Young’s Corner Road just before 5 p.m.

Firefighters said the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived and there was little hope of saving it.

One person was home at the time. She was not hurt.

Investigators said the fire does not look suspicious, and they believe it started in the kitchen, though it’s too early to tell.

The Red Cross is helping the victim.