Coast Guard: Kayaker found safe hours after search was called off

MILBRIDGE, Maine — Less than two hours after the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for a missing kayaker Thursday, officials learned he had been found safe and sound.

The kayaker, whose identity hasn’t been released, issued three mayday calls around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday after his kayak tipped off the coast of Milbridge near Bois Bubert Island.

Over the next 19 hours, the U.S. and Canadian coast guards, Maine Marine Patrol and other agencies combed a search area that covered 456 square miles without any result. They called off the search early Thursday “after exhausting all search possibilities,” according to a news release

The Coast Guard also released audio recordings of the distress calls, according to a Coast Guard official. An Inland Fisheries and Wildlife employee heard the audio and recognized the voice. He contacted the kayaker, who swam safely to shore after making the distress calls. That news was passed on to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is sending an official to Petit Manan, where the kayaker is staying, to debrief and determine what happened and why he didn’t call to report he was safe after making it to shore following the mayday calls.

During the extensive search efforts, Coast Guard Station Jonesport launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat and the 87-foot “Amber Jack” patrol boat with crews, and Station Southwest Harbor launched a 29-foot response boat and crew to search the area.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew launched from Air Station Cape Cod, and the Canadian aircraft was assisted by three Maine Marine Patrol boats and aircraft out searching the water.

