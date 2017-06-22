Water-boil order issued in Pittsfield

Some Pittsfield residents will need to boil their water before use after crews shut off water service to several streets Monday as part of a public works project.
Some Pittsfield residents will need to boil their water before use after crews shut off water service to several streets Monday as part of a public works project.
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted June 22, 2017, at 8:13 a.m.

PITTSFIELD, Maine — Some Pittsfield residents will need to boil their water before use after crews shut off water service to several streets Monday as part of a public works project.

Detroit, Lincoln, Leonard, Davis, Washington, Cottage and North Main streets, as well as Hunnewell Avenue and Mill Court will lose their water service for part of the day, according to a news release from the town.

When the water is turned back on, officials say residents on those streets should boil their water for at least five minutes before drinking, making ice cubes, washing food or brushing their teeth.

Anyone with questions should call Scott Noble at Pittsfield Water Works at 487-3136.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Owner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion, faces jail time and $1M in back taxesOwner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion, faces jail time and $1M in back taxes
  2. Maine legislator charged with OUIMaine legislator charged with OUI
  3. PI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister saysPI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister says
  4. Former FBI profiler says Portland murder may have been work of uncaught serial killerFormer FBI profiler says Portland murder may have been work of uncaught serial killer
  5. Public reaction to 1991 Maine government shutdown: ‘We want his head’Public reaction to 1991 Maine government shutdown: ‘We want his head’

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs