Water-boil order issued in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Maine — Some Pittsfield residents will need to boil their water before use after crews shut off water service to several streets Monday as part of a public works project.

Detroit, Lincoln, Leonard, Davis, Washington, Cottage and North Main streets, as well as Hunnewell Avenue and Mill Court will lose their water service for part of the day, according to a news release from the town.

When the water is turned back on, officials say residents on those streets should boil their water for at least five minutes before drinking, making ice cubes, washing food or brushing their teeth.

Anyone with questions should call Scott Noble at Pittsfield Water Works at 487-3136.