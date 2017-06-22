After being falsely labeled terrorist or drug trafficker, at least one Mainer gets payday in court

PORTLAND, Maine — At least one Maine resident will get thousands from credit rating agency TransUnion after a California jury found the company wrongly identified some customers as terrorists or drug traffickers.

The jury ordered TransUnion to pay 8,185 people $7337.30 each for violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, as the company confused those customers with similarly named people on a government watch list.

The jury ruling from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California stems from a 2012 class-action suit. Tom Cox, a Maine-based attorney who is of counsel at the National Consumer Law Center, said Thursday that at least one Maine resident was a member of the class.

The lawsuit claimed TransUnion was providing incorrect information about customers. The company provides credit checks when a person seeks a loan or opens a bank account.

The plaintiffs alleged the company was selling credit reports that had incorrect alerts from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Assets Control, while excluding those alerts when customers requested their own files, according to Consumerist.

The lead plaintiff in the case said a TransUnion credit report wrongly identified him as a druglord when he applied for a car loan. The dealership denied him a line of credit and TransUnion told him he could not file a complaint.

A representative for TransUnion told Consumerist on Wednesday that the company is still reviewing options for responding to the verdict.