UMaine women’s basketball team lands center from Florida

University of Maine interim women’s basketball coach Amy Vachon has continued to reconstruct her team’s frontcourt by landing 6-foot-5 center Kathleen “Kat” Williams of Coral Springs, Florida.

Williams averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and led her team to a school-record 28-3 mark and a district championship last season.

She was a captain and was selected to the Florida state all-star team as well as being chosen a first-team All-Broward County selection.

She will be a scholarship player.

“Kat has a lot of potential,” said Vachon. “She’s a great kid and she brings something we don’t have, which is real good.

“She is an old-school, back-to-the-basket type of player,” Vachon added. “She is more of a low-post player, an inside presence. She had a real good basketball IQ. She makes good passes to guards who are cutting through. That will serve her and us well in our offense.”

Vachon also said Williams is an excellent student and runs the floor well.

“It will be exciting to see what she can do,” said Vachon.

Vachon is rebuilding the frontcourt after three freshman forwards decided to transfer and 5-10 senior forward Sheraton Jones graduated. Croatians Anita Kelava and Tihana Stojsavljevic, both 6-3, and 6-2 Spaniard Laia Sole were the transfers.

Sole was a member of the All-America East Rookie Team and the league’s Sixth Player Award recipient. She moved on to join her sister Judith at Duquesne University and Stojsavljevic will attend Texas Tech.

The only returnee in the frontcourt who saw significant playing time last season was 6-1 freshman Fanny Wadling, who averaged 5 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Vachon has also brought in 5-10 forward Maeve Carroll from Washington D.C., and 6-3 forwards Ashlyn McDonald from Tennessee, a junior college transfer, and 6-3 Kira Barra from Germany.

The other newcomers are Israeli point guard Dor Saar and shooting guard Kelly Fogarty of Walpole, Massachusetts.

And Van Buren guard Parise Rossignol has rejoined the program after leaving it a year ago. Rossignol, who saw limited playing time in her first two years at UMaine, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Williams’ participation at UMaine is contingent upon her being admitted to the school and meeting NCAA eligibility requirements.

The Black Bears went 18-16 last season and reached the America East final where they were beaten by Albany 66-50.