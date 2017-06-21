Sen. King calls for prioritizing election security in wake of Russian hacking attempts

U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME) asks questions at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2017.
KEVIN LAMARQUE | REUTERS
U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME) asks questions at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2017.
By staff
Posted June 21, 2017, at 3:15 p.m.

In response to revelations about Russia’s attempts to hack into state and local elections systems last year, U.S. Sen. Angus King on Tuesday told the Department of Homeland Security that protecting elections should be a priority.

According to a release from King’s office, King questioned the DHS Acting Undersecretary of the National Protection and Programs Directorate and the DHS Acting Director of Office of Intelligence and Analysis’ Cyber Division about how the federal government is helping state and local officials to protect their elections systems.

“I would urge you to put some urgency on this,” King said. “We’ve got another election coming in eighteen months, and if we are talking about systems and registration rolls, time is going by. I believe this is, as we’ve already heard characterized, a very grave threat. It’s going to be back, and shame on us if we’re not prepared.”

On January 6, a joint assessment of Russian activities in the 2016 election found that “Russian intelligence obtained and maintained access to elements of multiple US state or local electoral boards.”

Last month, King warned that “voting equipment will certainly be subject to sophisticated cyberattacks,” telling leaders of an appropriations subcommittee that “to fail to cybersecure this foundation stone of our representative democracy will undermine our own people’s faith in the integrity of our political system as well as to diminish the example we set for the nations of the world.”

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Owner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion, faces jail time and $1M in back taxesOwner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion, faces jail time and $1M in back taxes
  2. Maine Legislature votes to ban cellphone use while drivingMaine Legislature votes to ban cellphone use while driving
  3. A millionaire says he buried a hidden treasure. A man just died looking for it.
  4. LePage preps for shutdown while predicting it won’t happenLePage preps for shutdown while predicting it won’t happen
  5. Unsolved 1975 Newport homicide of Pittsfield teacher spotlightedUnsolved 1975 Newport homicide of Pittsfield teacher spotlighted

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs