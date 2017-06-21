Drug agents seize 3 pounds of cocaine and heroin from southern Maine home

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Drug enforcement agents seized nearly three pounds of cocaine and heroin/fentanyl that they say was headed for greater Brunswick and York County when they arrested four men Tuesday night in Sanford, according to a release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Officers also seized guns and $35,000 in suspected drug profits during the arrests.

Nathan Frechette, 39, of Sanford, along with three men from Massachusetts, was charged with Class A felony aggravated trafficking in a scheduled drug, namely cocaine, according to a release from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A two-month investigation by drug agents indicated that the drugs were coming into Maine from Lawrence and Lowell, Massachusetts, McCausland said. The men would allegedly sell the cocaine and heroin by the pound to Frechette, who would allegedly resell them.

Agents searched Frechette’s Sanford home Tuesday afternoon and allegedly seized the drugs, a handgun, a sawed-off shotgun and more than $35,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Frechette was arrested without incident and taken to York County Jail, where he was held on $50,000 bail.

Late Tuesday night, police arrested Yarlin Garcia, 24, and Pedro Igyedi, 21, both of Lowell, Massachusetts, and Luis Rosario-Diaz, 21, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, as they arrived at Frechette’s home.

Agents allegedly seized 1.25 pounds of cocaine and more than 1.5 pounds of heroin/fentanyl, with a street value of more than $140,000. The drugs allegedly were hidden in the engine compartment of the rental vehicle, police said.

All three Massachusetts men were taken to York County Jail, where bail was set at $50,000 cash.

Police expect additional charges to be filed after drug testing of the heroin has been completed.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine State Police, Sanford Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the case.