Thomaston woman, 70, dies of injuries from motorcycle crash

ROCKLAND, Maine — A 70-year-old woman injured in a motorcycle crash in Rockland earlier this month has died, according to the Courier-Gazette.

Edith Joanne Davis, 70, of Thomaston died of her injuries over the weekend at Portland’s Maine Medical Center.

On June 8, Davis was a passenger on a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Walter Davis, 72, of Thomaston. The motorcycle was passing through an intersection when a 2006 Hyundai driven by Leda Fox, 52, of Brooks tried to make a turn and struck the motorcycle, knocking it onto the pavement, according to the paper.

Davis was wearing a helmet, and police said at the time of the crash that they believed the Davises suffered minor injuries.

Fox hasn’t been charged, and police said there’s no indication Fox was under the influence of any substances, according to the Courier-Gazette. Police will pass their report on to the District Attorney’s Office.