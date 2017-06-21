Maine legislator charged with OUI

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — State Rep. Michael G. “Mick” Devin, D-Newcastle, faces a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence after his arrest in Damariscotta late Tuesday.

Damariscotta Police Officer Jim Dotson responded to a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically at 10:20 p.m., according to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department. He stopped the vehicle and, after an investigation, arrested Devin for class E OUI.

Devin, 54, was released on bail the same evening, according to interim Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick. The amount and conditions of his bail were not available.

Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset did not have a booking record for Devin. Warlick said officers sometimes release people on bail directly from the police station, although the details of Devin’s situation were not available.

Warlick declined to release further details of the arrest.

“I know that I have mental-health issues that I am addressing,” Devin said by phone Wednesday morning. He declined further comment.

Devin represents House District 90, which consists of Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, and parts of Nobleboro and South Bristol. A Democrat in his third term, he sits on the Marine Resources Committee.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy and former commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve, he works as a marine biologist at the Darling Marine Center in Walpole.