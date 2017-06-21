Fairfield man accused of making explosive device

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A Fairfield man was arrested Saturday after police found a homemade explosive device in his High Street apartment.

Wayne Hargrove, 25, faces a charge of criminal use of explosives, a Class C crime punishable by up to 5 years in prison and fine up to $5,000, according to a news release. Hargrove was later released on $2,500 bond and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 16.

Concerned residents contacted police to report Hargrove was building a pipe bomb. Fairfield police obtained a search warrant for Hargrove’s apartment and found the device inside. The bomb squad took it to a safe location and detonated it.

Hargrove allegedly planned on taking the explosive to a friend’s house out of town to detonate but didn’t have any “malicious intent,” police later told the Kennebec Journal.