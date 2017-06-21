Tree falls over, knocks out power to 2,500 in downtown Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Crews from Emera Maine are working to repair damage after a large pine tree toppled over Wednesday morning and brought down power lines in Bar Harbor.

The company said more than 2,500 people were without electricity as of 9 a.m. Wednesday. The outages mostly affected businesses and homes on Main, Eden and Cottage streets and surrounding areas.

“Crews will work to restore service safely and as quickly as possible.” Emera said in a news release.

Emera expects power should be restored by 10:30 a.m.