Coast Guard searching for kayaker who reported falling in water

By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted June 21, 2017, at 3:55 p.m.

Authorities are searching the coast for a man who issued three mayday calls Wednesday morning after he apparently fell off his kayak near Bois Bubert Island, located south of Milbridge.

The Coast Guard, the Maine Marine patrol and Canadian air force crews are combing a 275 square mile area. The Coast Guard Sector Northern New England received the mayday calls, the first that came in at about 10:15 a.m.

Coast Guard Station Jonesport launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew and Station Southwest Harbor launched a 29-foot response boat and crew to search the area.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew launched from Air Station Cape Cod, and the Canadian aircraft is assist three Maine Marine patrol boats out searching the water.

The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of the man to call Ken Stuart at Sector Northern New England at 207-741-5422.

