Patriots’ Gronkowski refutes reports of hefty nightclub bill

Rob Gronkowski is refuting reports that he racked up a hefty bill while partying at a casino nightclub in Connecticut last weekend.

TMZ reported Monday that the star New England Patriots tight end and a group of 20 associates ran up a tab in excess of $100,000 while at Shrine Nightclub at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“Don’t always believe what you read. This is where 100k + would go to before that,” Gronkowski wrote on his Twitter account late Monday night, attaching a picture of him holding a giant charity check for $110,000 made out to Boston Children’s Hospital.

The check in the picture was dated February 17, 2017.

According to TMZ, which claims to have obtained an itemized receipt from Gronkowski’s night out confirmed by a public relations representative at Shrine, Gronkowski’s group purchased 160 bottles of champagne.

The website posted pictures of Gronkowski partying shirtless with rapper Flo Rida, who posted a video to his Instagram account of him performing alongside Gronkowski at the establishment.

TMZ also posted a pictured of Gronkowski’s alleged receipt, totaling $102,407. The website noted that it is “most likely the casino” that footed the bill, but added “it’s not like Gronk can afford it anyway.”

Gronkowski, 28, caught 25 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns in an injury-shortened year in 2016.

The four-time Pro Bowler missed the final five games of last season after sustaining a back injury in Week 12 against the New York Jets. He underwent surgery and participated in the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp in early June, saying he is “100 percent” healthy.