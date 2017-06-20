Wednesday’s Bangor Raceway starters

Harness racing
BANGOR RACEWAY
Wednesday Starters, 4 p.m.
FIRST, Pace, $2,800
1. The Wizsell Of Odz, Ru Goodblood Jr
2. Always Special, Da Ingraham
3. Five Cent Deposit, Ho Davis Jr
4. Zoe Blue Chip, Sh Gray
5. Carrie Ann, Ga Mosher
6. Sweetchildofmine, Da Deslandes
7. You Belong With Me, Mi Cushing
SECOND, Pace, $10,187
1. Lank, Ro Cushing
2. Hoppi, Ke Switzer Jr
3. Shotgun Called It, Ga Mosher
4. Twelve, Ho Davis Jr
5. Stormyweatherahead, Jo Beckwith
6. Mylastdime, Sh Gray
7. Holland Strong, Ma Athearn
THIRD, Pace, $2,800
1. Sammy Storm, Ph Sowers
2. Real Bigg, Ga Hall
3. The Doodah Man, Da Crochere
4. Red Star Tyson, Ja Dunn
5. Had To Be Me, Aa Hall
6. Dojea Ballcap, Er Bickmore
7. Cr Fixed Asset, Ad Wisher Jr.
8. Ashtoreth Hanover, Ma Harris
FOURTH, Pace, $10,188
1. Falls General, Ro Cushing
2. Luceman, Ke Switzer Jr
3. Thankyouallmyfans, Ho Davis Jr
4. Heythepartysover, Da Ingraham
5. Secret Assault, Sh Gray
6. Mr Blakely, Ru Goodblood Jr
7. Chief Pale Face, Da Childs
FIFTH, Pace, $2,800
1. Artnsassy, Gr Bowden
2. Saulsbrook Fresh, Ho Davis Jr
3. Thaacaretheeso, Er Davis
4. Perfect Raider, Ga Mosher
5. Wild Lady Luck, Ke Switzer Jr
6. Miss Paula D, Da Deslandes
7. Pembroke Baroness, Sh Gray
SIXTH, Pace, $3,600
1. Just Do It Jesse, Sc Mac Kenzie
2. Rachel Crawford, Ke Switzer Jr
3. Easy Joe, He Campbell
4. P L Intowin, Ru Goodblood Jr
5. U Cant Fix Stupid, Da Ingraham
6. Medoland Bobcat, Ga Mosher
7. Southwind Mischief, Mi Downey
SEVENTH, Pace, $2,800
1. Heart Breaking, Ke Switzer Jr
2. A Place Out West, Mi Cushing
3. Cisco Hanover, Da Deslandes
4. American Fighter, He Campbell
5. Camstar, Ho Davis Jr
6. Charlie By Far, Ru Goodblood Jr
7. Imprudent Speed, Ga Mosher
EIGHTH, Pace, $3,600
1. She Gone, Ho Davis Jr
2. Artzuma, Sh Gray
3. Rule The Air, He Campbell
4. Miricle Maverick, Mi Cushing
5. King Of The D, Da Deslandes
6. Belly Dancer, Ke Switzer Jr
7. Paris Beau, Da Ingraham
NINTH, Trot, $4,500
1. Kegler Hanover, Da Ingraham
2. Cherry Crown Jewel, Ma Athearn
3. Sharp Edge, Ke Switzer Jr
4. Maine Cast, Mi Cushing
5. Tropical Trice, Ro Cushing
TENTH, Pace, $3,500
1. Noble’s Grand Slam, Ho Davis Jr
2. Sachertorte, Ke Switzer Jr
3. Southwind Rex, He Campbell
4. Beachfront, Er Davis
5. Lightning Raider N, Ga Mosher
6. Benjaminbanneker N, Mi Cushing
7. City Of The Year, Mi Downey