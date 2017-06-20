Wednesday’s Bangor Raceway starters

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Wednesday Starters, 4 p.m.

FIRST, Pace, $2,800

1. The Wizsell Of Odz, Ru Goodblood Jr

2. Always Special, Da Ingraham

3. Five Cent Deposit, Ho Davis Jr

4. Zoe Blue Chip, Sh Gray

5. Carrie Ann, Ga Mosher

6. Sweetchildofmine, Da Deslandes

7. You Belong With Me, Mi Cushing

SECOND, Pace, $10,187

1. Lank, Ro Cushing

2. Hoppi, Ke Switzer Jr

3. Shotgun Called It, Ga Mosher

4. Twelve, Ho Davis Jr

5. Stormyweatherahead, Jo Beckwith

6. Mylastdime, Sh Gray

7. Holland Strong, Ma Athearn

THIRD, Pace, $2,800

1. Sammy Storm, Ph Sowers

2. Real Bigg, Ga Hall

3. The Doodah Man, Da Crochere

4. Red Star Tyson, Ja Dunn

5. Had To Be Me, Aa Hall

6. Dojea Ballcap, Er Bickmore

7. Cr Fixed Asset, Ad Wisher Jr.

8. Ashtoreth Hanover, Ma Harris

FOURTH, Pace, $10,188

1. Falls General, Ro Cushing

2. Luceman, Ke Switzer Jr

3. Thankyouallmyfans, Ho Davis Jr

4. Heythepartysover, Da Ingraham

5. Secret Assault, Sh Gray

6. Mr Blakely, Ru Goodblood Jr

7. Chief Pale Face, Da Childs

FIFTH, Pace, $2,800

1. Artnsassy, Gr Bowden

2. Saulsbrook Fresh, Ho Davis Jr

3. Thaacaretheeso, Er Davis

4. Perfect Raider, Ga Mosher

5. Wild Lady Luck, Ke Switzer Jr

6. Miss Paula D, Da Deslandes

7. Pembroke Baroness, Sh Gray

SIXTH, Pace, $3,600

1. Just Do It Jesse, Sc Mac Kenzie

2. Rachel Crawford, Ke Switzer Jr

3. Easy Joe, He Campbell

4. P L Intowin, Ru Goodblood Jr

5. U Cant Fix Stupid, Da Ingraham

6. Medoland Bobcat, Ga Mosher

7. Southwind Mischief, Mi Downey

SEVENTH, Pace, $2,800

1. Heart Breaking, Ke Switzer Jr

2. A Place Out West, Mi Cushing

3. Cisco Hanover, Da Deslandes

4. American Fighter, He Campbell

5. Camstar, Ho Davis Jr

6. Charlie By Far, Ru Goodblood Jr

7. Imprudent Speed, Ga Mosher

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,600

1. She Gone, Ho Davis Jr

2. Artzuma, Sh Gray

3. Rule The Air, He Campbell

4. Miricle Maverick, Mi Cushing

5. King Of The D, Da Deslandes

6. Belly Dancer, Ke Switzer Jr

7. Paris Beau, Da Ingraham

NINTH, Trot, $4,500

1. Kegler Hanover, Da Ingraham

2. Cherry Crown Jewel, Ma Athearn

3. Sharp Edge, Ke Switzer Jr

4. Maine Cast, Mi Cushing

5. Tropical Trice, Ro Cushing

TENTH, Pace, $3,500

1. Noble’s Grand Slam, Ho Davis Jr

2. Sachertorte, Ke Switzer Jr

3. Southwind Rex, He Campbell

4. Beachfront, Er Davis

5. Lightning Raider N, Ga Mosher

6. Benjaminbanneker N, Mi Cushing

7. City Of The Year, Mi Downey