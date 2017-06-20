Maine Sports Legends to induct new class Sunday

The Maine Sports Legends will hold its annual Hall of Honors ceremony Sunday at the Alfond Youth Center in Waterville, with nine new inductees and eight student-athletes to be recognized.

Those being inducted are Philip Faulkner of Island Falls, Keith Hayward of Presque Isle, the late Howard Lello of Limestone and Presque Isle, Allan Snell of Orrington, Phil Mateja of Orono, Joseph Jabar of Waterville, Don Roberts of Augusta, and Richard Sturgeon and Joseph Russo, both of Portland.

Those individuals were chosen by the Legends’ four regional committees to recognize their accomplishments and contributions to youth and sports in Maine. Their willingness to participate in this event will assist the Maine Sports Legends in its efforts to provide funds for outstanding student-athletes, which is the primary goal of the organization.

Students to be honored are Jessica Drew of Hodgdon High School, Jacob Flewelling of Easton High School, Hannah Farrar of Dexter Regional High School, Joshua Palmeter of Bangor Christian School, Delaney Keithley of Cony High School in Augusta, Jacob Hickey of Winthrop High School, Ana Neff-Jenasko of Maine Girls Academy in Portland and Matthew Strout of Oak Hill High School in Wales. Each will receive funds to be used in connection with her or his college education.

The buffet awards banquet will begin at 1:30 p.m. following a social gathering at 1 p.m. Tickets, at tables of eight, are $40 each.

Tickets must be purchased by Wednesday and may be obtained using a credit card by calling the Alfond Youth Center at 873-0684 or by email to PaulMcClay@msn.com.