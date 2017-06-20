The risk for flash flooding isn’t over yet

BANGOR, Maine — Lines of slow-moving thunderstorms that rolled through the state Monday afternoon and night caused flooding in some parts of western and northern Maine.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings in Monson, Eagle Lake and Jackman. Floodwaters were reported over Route 161 in Cross Lake in Aroostook County at around 7 p.m. Monday, after about 4.8 inches of rain had fallen on the area, the weather service said.

“Heavy rainfall of this magnitude can quickly flood roads and cause washouts, making them impassable,” the weather service said in a news release. “In addition, small creeks and streams could leave their banks and cause flooding. This is especially true in hilly and mountainous areas.”

A fire Monday that destroyed a home in Bridgton could have been sparked by lightning, but the cause has not yet been confirmed, fire officials told WGME.

More widespread storm damage was reported just over the border in New Hampshire, including flooding and downed trees and powerlines. Maine appears to have avoided the worst of the storm winds, as only about 200 power outages were reported Monday morning.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for much of central, northern and Down East Maine through Tuesday afternoon as rain continues to roll through the area, according to the National Weather Service.