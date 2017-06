ENGLAND — Westbrook’s Pat Gallant-Charette has broken another record, this time swimming across the English Channel.

This swim came less than a month after Charette swam across the Kaiwi Channel in Hawaii.

She said an opening to swim the English Channel came up, so she decided to get back in the water on short notice.

Despite chilly water and strong currents, Charette made it across the channel. The 66-year-old is the oldest woman to ever swim across the English Channel.