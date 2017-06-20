Maine woman accused of faking cancer, accepting donations pleads not guilty

PORTLAND, Maine — A Sebago woman who authorities say faked cancer and accepted donations from friends and family pled not guilty to the charge, Portland’s NBC television affiliate, WCSH, reported.

Hillary Mclellan, 25, reportedly entered the plea in Cumberland County Superior Court Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors said Mclellan claimed to have cancer for nearly two years, during which time she allegedly took more than $10,000 in donations from friends and family and was the beneficiary of a fundraiser held at a local bar where she worked, WCSH reported.

If found guilty, Mclellan faces up to 10 years in prison and as much as $10,000 in fines on a charge of theft by deception.