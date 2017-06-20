Three people accused of attacking, hindering police at NH homeless shelter

KEENE, New Hampshire — Keene police arrested three people Saturday night after an altercation at a men’s homeless shelter in which officers were attacked, according to a news release from the city’s police department.

Shelter tenants Tobias Tarr, 40, Max Shore, 28, and Frank Philbrook, 48, were all arrested. Police say they reacted violently to officers who were called to the Roxbury Street shelter shortly before 11 p.m. for an intoxicated person who was combative and possibly having medical issues.

Tarr faces a felony charge of taking a firearm from a law enforcement officer, after police say he tried to take Officer Timothy Richmond’s weapon. He was also charged with the misdemeanor offenses of simple assault — accused of hitting Richmond in the face — and resisting arrest or detention, police said. He was held at the Cheshire County jail for lack of $10,000 bail, police said.

Shore was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Police allege Shore punched Officer Peter Bowers in the face once and tried to punch him again but missed. Philbrook was charged with resisting arrest.

Shore and Philbrook were held without bail. All three are scheduled to be arraigned today in 8th Circuit Court District Division in Keene.

It is not clear from the news release exactly how the altercation started, and the sequence of events.

The violence prevented the officers from initially being able to control the scene, according to the release.

Keene police were not immediately available this morning for further information.

Keene police were assisted by N.H. State Police and the Keene Fire Department, according to the release.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department.

