New Hampshire driver picks up first PASS win at Speedway 95

Derek Griffith of Hudson, New Hampshire posted his first-ever Pro All-Stars Series Super Late Model North victory at Hermon’s Speedway 95 on Sunday.

Griffith started third in the Hight Chevrolet Buick GMC 150 and was one of five drivers who led the race at some point.

Morrill’s Travis Benjamin finished second with Scarborough’s Garrett Hall, D.J. Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire, and Hermon’s Mike Hopkins rounding out the top five.

Cassius Clark of Farmington was sixth with Dave Farrington Jr. of Jay winding up seventh, Turner’s Glen Luce finishing eighth, Ellsworth’s Andy Saunders coming in ninth and Frankfort’s Bobby Seger completing the top 10 in the 18-car field.

“It was a great race,” said Benjamin. “Six or seven of us swapped the lead back and forth. You couldn’t relax one bit.

“Griffith was good. His tires never gave up on him like they did everyone else,” Benjamin added.

Benjamin also said the track was in “great” shape and drivers were able to pass on both the bottom and the top grooves.

In the 40-lap PASS Mods race, Ben Tinker of New Gloucester took the checkered flag followed by Andy Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire, Glenburn’s Scott Alexander, Bruce Helmuth of Wales and Mike Carignan of Lebanon.

In the Legends cars, Austin Teras of Windham triumphed followed by Colby Benjamin of Belmont, Bryan Lancaster of Skowhegan, Charlie Buxton of Windham and Austin MacDonald of Pictou, Nova Scotia.

Theriault extends ARCA points lead

ARCA points leader Austin Theriault of Fort Kent extended his lead with a second-place finish at the Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway on Friday night.

Brandon Jones won the race.

Theriault qualified 17th but was able to make his way to the front.

Theriault, who leads the series in wins (two), top-five finishes (six) and top-10s (eight) through eight races, has a 140-point advantage over Dalton Sargeant.

The next race will be the Montgomery Ward 200 on Friday night at Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin.