Mattanawcook sophomore second at national championships

Mattanawcook Academy sophomore Cayden Spencer-Thompson finished second in the Emerging Elite long jump at the New Balance outdoor track and field national championships over the weekend.
Orono's Jake Koffman throws during the shot put at the Class C track and field state championship meet earlier this month. Last weekend, Koffman recorded the best ever discus throw by a Maine high school athlete when he threw 199 feet, 1 inch at the New Balance nationals in North Carolina. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Posted June 19, 2017, at 4:25 p.m.

What has been a memorable sophomore year of track and field came to a superb end over the weekend for Cayden Spencer-Thompson.

Spencer-Thompson, who has re-written record books at conference and state levels this spring and has become one of the nation’s best sophomore long and triple jumpers, returned to the medal stand one last time at the New Balance Outdoor national high school championships in North Carolina.

Spencer-Thompson concentrated in the Emerging Elite long jump, and came home with a second-place finish, recording a jump of 23 feet, 2.50 inches.

That mark was good for a personal best.

Spencer-Thompson had been tied for the lead going into the finals and was edged by Tyler Jones, a senior from Georgia, who recorded a mark of 23-5.50.

Spencer-Thompson was one of two sophomores who registered top-six finishes and earned subsequent podium positions.

Elsewhere, two of the best throwers Maine has ever seen officially closed the books on their high school careers with some stellar efforts of their own.

Jake Koffman of Orono, headed to Stanford University on a partial track scholarship, competed in the championship division of the discus and came home with a bronze medal.

Koffman unleashed a throw of 199-1 in the discus, the best discus mark ever by a Maine schoolboy athlete, nearly 10 feet farther than his Class C state record set in the spring of 2016. Koffman was also the New England champion in the discus.

Brewer senior Austin Lufkin, who will also compete at the Division I level at Wofford College, where he received a football scholarship, performed well in both the discus and the shot put, also in the championship division.

Lufkin placed 16th in the discus with a toss of 171-6 and 14th in the shot put (58-4.50).

 

