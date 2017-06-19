Three hospitalized after jet-ski crash in Windham

The location of a jet-ski crash on Little Sebago Lake which left three people hospitalized. (WGME image)
Courtesy | WGME
The location of a jet-ski crash on Little Sebago Lake which left three people hospitalized. (WGME image)
The Windham Fire and Rescue Department responded to a report of a jet-ski crash on Little Sebago Lake Sunday. (WGME photo)
Courtesy | WGME
The Windham Fire and Rescue Department responded to a report of a jet-ski crash on Little Sebago Lake Sunday. (WGME photo)
James Mycock witnessed the jet-ski crash on Little Sebago Lake in Windham and helped at least one person hurt in the incident. (WGME photo)
Courtesy | WGME
James Mycock witnessed the jet-ski crash on Little Sebago Lake in Windham and helped at least one person hurt in the incident. (WGME photo)
Little Sebago Lake, where a jet-ski crash Sunday sent three to the hospital. (WGME photo)
Courtesy | WGME
Little Sebago Lake, where a jet-ski crash Sunday sent three to the hospital. (WGME photo)
By CBS 13
Posted June 19, 2017, at 12:21 p.m.

WINDHAM, Maine — A jet ski crash on Little Sebago Lake sent three people to the hospital Sunday.

Witnesses say they heard a loud boom and then rushed to help.

It all happened on Little Sebago Lake in Windham near Sabbady Point Road.

Officials say the three people were on two jet skis when they collided, but it’s unclear how fast they were going.

The Maine Warden Service says 31-year-old Adam Kelly, from Illinois, was operating one of the jet-skis and suffered a broken leg.

The other jet-ski was operated by Monica Curtin, of Windham. Curtin had a juvenile male passenger who suffered minor injuries.

“Just grabbed him and brought him onboard and put him into the boat,” James Mycock, who was nearby at the time of the crash, said. “I could immediately see that he was seriously injured and I just kind of whipped off my T-shirt and started applying direct pressure to his leg where he was injured.”

No alcohol or drugs are suspected in the incident.

All three involved were wearing life jackets.

The crash cause is still under investigation.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Maine man says Bath Iron Works fired him because he coached kids while on medical leaveMaine man says Bath Iron Works fired him because he coached kids while on medical leave
  2. Some gun owners are disturbed by the Philando Castile verdict; the NRA is silentSome gun owners are disturbed by the Philando Castile verdict; the NRA is silent
  3. Inland Maine under flash flood watch ahead of Monday’s thunderstormsInland Maine under flash flood watch ahead of Monday’s thunderstorms
  4. He wanted firecrackers but ended up a millionaire insteadHe wanted firecrackers but ended up a millionaire instead
  5. Thousands of dead bait fish wash ashore in BrunswickThousands of dead bait fish wash ashore in Brunswick

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs