Three hospitalized after jet-ski crash in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine — A jet ski crash on Little Sebago Lake sent three people to the hospital Sunday.

Witnesses say they heard a loud boom and then rushed to help.

It all happened on Little Sebago Lake in Windham near Sabbady Point Road.

Officials say the three people were on two jet skis when they collided, but it’s unclear how fast they were going.

The Maine Warden Service says 31-year-old Adam Kelly, from Illinois, was operating one of the jet-skis and suffered a broken leg.

The other jet-ski was operated by Monica Curtin, of Windham. Curtin had a juvenile male passenger who suffered minor injuries.

“Just grabbed him and brought him onboard and put him into the boat,” James Mycock, who was nearby at the time of the crash, said. “I could immediately see that he was seriously injured and I just kind of whipped off my T-shirt and started applying direct pressure to his leg where he was injured.”

No alcohol or drugs are suspected in the incident.

All three involved were wearing life jackets.

The crash cause is still under investigation.