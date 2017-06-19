Actress Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin, ecstasy in system, autopsy shows

LOS ANGELES — Actress Carrie Fisher had traces of cocaine, heroin and party drug MDMA in her system when she died suddenly in December, according to a full autopsy report released on Monday.

The autopsy report could not ascertain what effect the cocaine and other drugs may have had on her system.

Coroner’s officials ruled on Friday that the death of the “Star Wars” actress was due to sleep apnea and other causes.

Fisher died at age 60 on Dec. 27, four days after she went into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

She had a long history of cocaine addiction in the 1980s and she also suffered from bipolar disorder.

Monday’s autopsy and toxicology report said Fisher had likely taken the cocaine some 72 hours before she was taken ill.

 

