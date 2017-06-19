Augusta firefighters save baby raccoons from starvation after mother dies

AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta Fire & Rescue and the Maine Warden Service came to the rescue after two baby raccoons lost their mother.

The Augusta Fire & Rescue Department said the baby raccoons lost their mom earlier this month and have been scared and hungry in the tree for days.

“The Maine Warden Service requested our services to help get the little bandits down so they could be sent to a specialized center for food water and preparation for full and happy life in the wild,” said the department in a statement.

Augusta Fire & Rescue says the warden service does everything possible to let nature take its course, but in this case, the best course of action was to get them down and feed them.

The rescue story provides a contrast to the recent case of a rabid raccoon attacking a jogger in Hope, before the woman garnered headlines all over the world for drowning the diseased animal in a nearby puddle.