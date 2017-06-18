Saturday’s high school baseball state summaries

High school baseball

Class A

BANGOR 4, FALMOUTH 3 (9 inn.)

Falmouth (18-2) 000 200 001 — 3 12 2

Bangor (16-4) 002 000 002 — 3 11 1

Guarino, Ro. Armitage (9) and Ga. Aube, Kiely (9); N. Cowperthwaite, Farnham (9) and Fournier

E: Ro. Armitage, Blum; Ireland; 2B: none; N. Cowperthwaite, Missbrenner, Z. Cowperthwaite, Parke; LOB: Falmouth 10, Bangor 10; DP: Falmouth 1, Bangor 1; SB: Fourtier; none; SF: Coyne; none; S: Cady; Missbrenner, Kemble, N. Cowperthwaite

Repeat hitters: Ga. Aube, Coyne, R. Armitage, Blum, Kiely; N. Cowperthwaite, Missbrenner, Z. Cowperthwaite, Parke; RBI: Coyne, Cady; Fournier 2, Payne, Parke

Win: Farnham; Loss: Ro. Armitage; K: Guarino 2, Ro. Armitage; N. Cowperthwaite; BB: Guarino 2; N. Cowperthwaite 2; WP: Guarino; N. Cowperthwaite

Class B

YARMOUTH 3, OLD TOWN 0

Old Town (16-4) 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

Yarmouth (16-5) 100 002 x — 3 4 2

Stoddard and Daniel; Harnett and Waaler

E: Sheehan; Thomas, Deglaman; LOB: Old Town 4, Yarmouth 7; DP: Yarmouth 2; S: Boutin; Caruso; BK: Harnett

Repeat hitters: C. Romano; RBI: Caruso, J. Romano

Win: Harnett; Loss: Stoddard; K: Stoddard 4; Harnett 3; BB: Stoddard 6, Harnett 1; WP: Harnett

T–1:35; Att: 500 (est.)

Class C

ORONO 4, LISBON 3

Lisbon (15-5) 003 000 0 — 3 4 1

Orono (14-6) 000 000 4 — 4 5 1

Halls and Lerette; Coutts and McCluskey

E: Francis; Robertson; 2B: none; Coutts, Robertson; LOB: Lisbon 3; Orono 2; DP: none; PB: none; McCluskey 2; SB: N. Austin, R. Austin, Francis 2; none;

Repeat hitters: R. Austin; Coutts; RBI: R. Austin; Parker, Robertson, Bouchard, Dana;

Win: Coutts; Loss: Halls; K: Halls 9; Coutts 10; BB: Coutts; WP: Coutts; HBP: By Coutts (N. Austin);

T–1:31; Att: 400 (est.)

Class D

SEARSPORT 6, BANGOR CHRISTIAN 5

Bangor Chr. (14-6) 400 100 000 — 5 9 1

Searsport (17-3) 100 002 201 — 6 8 2

Grass, Palmeter (5) and York; Spiegel, Grant (4) and Grant, Spiegel (4)

E: Welch; McMillan, Snow; 2B: Gogan; Philbrook; HR: Philbrook; LOB: Bangor Christian 11, Searsport 7; SB: Grass, Cormier; BK: Grant

Repeat hitters: Grass, Palmeter, Cormier; Philbrook, Snow; RBI: Gagnon 2, Cormier 2, York; Powell 2, McMillan 2, Philbrook

Win: Grant; Loss: Palmeter; K: Spiegel 1, Grant 6; Grass 1, Palmeter 3 BB: Grass 1; Palmeter 2; Spiegel 1, Grant 2; WP: Grass