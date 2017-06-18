Local auto racing, golf, road racing, tennis, Little League results

Auto racing

Oxford Plains Speedway

(Finishing position, car number, driver’s name, driver’s hometown)

Super Late Model (50 laps): 1. 61 TJ Brackett, Buckfield; 2. 9 Alan Tardiff, Lyman; 3. 94 Shawn Martin, Turner; 4. 01 Andy Saunders, Ellsworth; 5. 9 JT Thurlow, Windham; Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1. 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds; 2. 77 Bryce Mains, Bridgton; 3. 36 Richard Spaulding, Lisbon; 4. 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 5. 58 David Whittier, West Poland; Bandits (20 laps): 1. 36 Scott Jordan, Auburn; 2. 91 Jamie Heath, Wateford; 3. 3 Chachi Hall, Oxford; 4. 51 Adam Sanborn, West Paris; 5. 04 Tyler Jalbert, Auburn; Figure 8 (15 laps): 1. 113 Tommy Tompkins, Carthage; 2. 2 Dale Lawrence, Lisbon; 3. 97 Erik Hodgkins, Minot; 4. 54 David Smith, South Paris; 5. 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; Wicked Good Vintage Race Car Association Outlaw (20 laps): 1. 71 Arthur Hannaford, Hollis; 2. 82 Bobby Symonds, Casco; 3. 22 Sid Smith, Mount Vernon; 4. 86 Bob Guyon, Wiscasset; Wicked Good Vintage Race Car Association Late Model (20 laps): 1. 1 Neil Martin, Freeport; 2. 2 Kevin Waterhouse, West Paris; 3. 0 Dean Grant, Detroit; 4. 97 Brian Hughes, Otisfield; 5. 22 Mark Hughes, Milton Mills, NH; Wicked Good Vintage Race Car Association Hobby (15 laps): 1. 25 Hal Clark, Bridgton; 2. M16 David West, Appleton; 3. 08 Jesse Michaud, Caribou; 4. 48 George Harding, Benton; 5. 62 Alan Gassett, Saco

Wiscasset Speedway

Thunder Minis (35 laps): 1. 41 Logan Melcher, Jay; 2. 26 Michael Golding, Pownal; 3. 58 David Greenleaf, Brunswick; 4. 84 Spencer Sweatt, Albion; 5. 20 Devan Robinson, Warren; Super Streets (25 laps): 1. 5 Mark Lucas, Harpswell; 2. 11 Jason Oakes, Boothbay; 3. 2 Josh Bailey, Wiscasset; 4. 9 Sean Johnson, Oakland; 5. 85 Michael Harrison, Durham; New England 4-Cylinder Pros (25 laps): 1. 29 Austin Teras, Windham; 2. 12 Max Rowe, Tuner; 3. 98 Kamren Knowles, West Gardiner; 4. 17 Ryan Hayes, Jefferson; 5. 8 Craig Dunn, Strong; Serpro of Biddeford Saco Pro Stocks (40 laps): 1. 9 Daren Ripley, Thomason; 2. 15 Scott Chubbuck, Bowdoin; 3. 99 Ajay Picard, Palmyra; 4. 29 Kevin Morse, Woolwich

Winterport Dragway Results

Super Pro/ Pro Final: 1.Randy Therrien,Unity 2.Russell Calder,Welshpool NB; Super Pro Eliminator: 1.Randy Therrien, Unity 2. Rick Hunnewell, Ellsworth, Semifinalist,Mike Bradford , Lamoine , Semifinalist, Bob Cousins, Brewer; Pro Eliminator: 1. Russell Calder, Welshpool NB , 2. Mike Whitaker, S.China , Semifinalist, David Moore, Swanville, Semifinalist, Jim Marston, Farifield; Bikes /Sleds: 1. Everett Beers, Tremont, 2. Ezra Boynton, Windham, Semifinalist, Lee Parker, Raymond, Semifinalist, Aaron Segars, Sanford; Street Eliminator: 1. Donnie Perkins, Blue Hill, 2. Bill Dammier, Deer Isle, Semifinalist, Joe Cooper, Auburn, Semifinalist, Tony Collins, Waterville; Truck Day : 1:Sean Eori, Albion, 2: Mike Whitaker, S. China; Jr. Dragster: 1. Jaylee Soucy, Monmouth, 2. Haylee Clough, Thomaston, Semifinalist, Kerrigan Shorey, Lamoine; T&L Gamblers Race: 1. Rick Hunnewell, Ellsworth , 2. Jennifer Fusco, Turner, Semifinalist, Russell Calder, Welshpool, NB

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Randy Hooper

ROCKLAND — Randy Hooper recorded his second career hole-in-one when he aced the 222-yard 11th hole at Rockland Golf Club on Sunday. He used a 3-hybrid club to make the shot, which was witnessed by Peter Stuart, Ken Knauer and Skip Heald

Thomas Starno

BUCKSPORT — Thomas Starno of Bucksport made a hole-in-one on the 140-yard sixth hole at Bucksport Golf Club on Saturday. He used a 9-iron to record the ace, which was witnessed by Polly Beeson, Al Beeson and Kenny Cox.

LOCAL

At Rockland GC

Penobscot Bay Chamber of Commerce — Gross: 1. Sarah Godfrey, Nicole Poland, Matt Baudanza, David McClellan Jr. (57); 2. Wes Newman, Eric Newman, Reilly Flanagan, Scott Arsenault (61), George Abendroth, Sandy Cox, Rob Splaine, Jay Foster (61), Steven Parent, Dan Eaton, Tim Lord, Jan Sady (61); Pins: No. 5 Benjamin Runius 4-10; Long drive, women, Kathleen Labree; men, Scott Price

3-Ball Championship, 1 Best Ball of Three — Gross: 1. Randy Hooper/Skip Heald/Peter Stuart 132; Net: 1. Mike Bonzagni/Bill Willis/Jason Willis 114

At Hermon Meadow GC

Sunday Morning Points — 1. Ted Jellison, John May + 7, 2. Al Porter, Joe Johnston + 4. Pins: 3. John May 5-10, 2nd on 9. Al Porter 15-3, 12. Ted Jellison 17-8, 16. Bruce Ireland 10-3. High Individual on a non-winning team: (tie) Joel McCluskey, Bruce Ireland, John Trot + 1. Low Individual on a non-winning team: Al Stuber – 9.

Ladies League Throw Out — Gross: 1. BJ Porter 70, 2. Cheryl Paulson 77, Net: 1. Jody Lyford 54, 2. Karen Feeney 61, Pins: No 3 Karen Feeney 21-11, No 8 BJ Porter 24-7, No 16 Jody Lyford 24-6, Putts: Jody Lyford 25

At Bucksport GC

Kick Off Scramble — 1. Kenny Cox, Tom Starno, Al Beeson, Polly Beeson 31; 2. Keith Parker,

Gary Proulx, Hank Mattson, John Chouinard 32; 3. Bill Ferris, Chuck McGinty, Gordon Holmes,

Larry Orcutt 33-0; Straightest Drive: Bill Ferris; Longest Drive: Keith Parker; Pins: No. 3 Jason Mann 6-1; No. 6 Tom Starno (hole-in-one)

At Kebo Valley

Gross Skins: 17 Alex Wade; Net Skins: 3 Ben Young, 5 Jim McFarland, 7 Jake Merchant, 9. Mark Hanscome, 12. Ben Young; Pins: 4. Ben Young 18-3, 6. Alex Wade 24-0, 9. Tim Mayo 16-8

Road racing

Wesley Fun Run 5K

At East Machias

1. Evan Merchant 17:47, 2. Pete Williams 18:05, 3. Joe Gurney 21:05, 4. Laura Ramboer 21:18, 5. Peter Hall 22:03, 6. Ethan Libby 22:13, 7. Tristan Hicks 23:16, 8. Erik Smith 23:19, 9. Tricia Farrell 24:43, 10. Abrams Nicholas 25:13, 11. Jennifer Brodie 25:29, 12. Laurie Cates 25:32, 13. Terrill Mathy 26:11, 14. Joe Tuell 26:19, 15. Coleen Seefeldt 27:01, 16. David Whitney 27:15, 17. Tinika Matthews 27:18, 18. Jennifer Geel 27:24, 19. Matt Haschalk 27:52, 20. Valerie Carter 28:25, 21. Chris Larson 28:25, 22. Bob Abrams 28:26, 23. Cates Brian 28:28, 24. Heidi Schwinn 28:56, 25. Hall Debra 29:00, 26. Jeremy Look 29:06, 27. Sarah Moulton 29:19, 28. Christine Moulton 29:21, 29. Vinny Emery 29:31,

30. Christina Ingemi 30:02, 31. Tom Maker 30:59, 32. Tommy Parsons 31:45, 33. Monique Mills 32:50, 34. Sydney Anderson 33:02, 35. Dani Alley 33:44, 36. Michon Whitney 34:14, 37. Hannah Maker 35:54, 38. Eustacia Landrum 35:59, 39. Holly Greenleaf Whitney 39:16, 40. Anita McCurdy 39:43, 41. Roberts Amy 40:56, 42. Daniel Gardner 41:31, 43. Rosalie Hanscom 43:10, 44. Mike Anderson 43:54, 45. Nikki Riddell 45:00, 46. Darlene Megno 45:53, 47. Sandi Anderson 46:25, 48. Amanda Hanscom 46:27, 49. Clara Faulkingham 48:03, 50. Lo-Lene Farris 48:06, 51. Porter Brenda 48:07, 52. Porter Whitney 48:08, 53. Shelley Bragg 48:11, 54. Josh Bragg 48:13, 55. Brandy Wood 50:30, 56. Michelle Gardner 51:20, 57. Cherie Brooks 51:21, 58. Brent Hartford 51:28, 59. Kim Dube 51:44, 60. Laurie Curtis 51:45

Tennis

At Fore River Sports Complex, Portland:

A&J OPEN

Men’s Open Singles: Prelims: Zac Conlogue def. Austin Christopher, 6-0, 6-1; Chris Nordenson def. Caden Smith, 6-2, 6-3; Aidan Boyce def. Tom Post, 6-1, 6-2; Quarterfinals:

No. 1-Sam Leeman def. Conlogue, 6-1, 6-0; Josh Masse def. Ashton Collins, 6-2, 6-0; Jason Cohen def. Nordenson, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2-Tim Lacombe def. Boyce, 6-0, 6-0; Semifinals: No.1 Leman def. Masse, 6-2, 6-0; Cohen def. No. 2-Lacombe, 7-5, 6-3; Final: No. 1-Leeman def. Cohen, 6-2, 6-1

Men’s Open Doubles: Final: Dana Parziale/Phil Champoux def. Zac Conlogue/Caden Smith, 6-0, 6-1

Open Mixed Doubles: Semifinals: Dana Parziale/Mollie Anderson def. Aidan Boyce/Anna Podnecky, 6-3, 7-6(1); Chris Nordenson/Ellen Konieczko def. Zach Caron/Heather Muzzy, 6-0, 7-6(2); Final: Parziale/Anderson def. Nordenson/Konieczko, 6-3, 6-0

Men’s 35 and over singles: Quarterfinals: Xavier Claret def. Cory Berry, 6-3, 6-0; Darrin Larochelle def. Rob Disch, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1; Tom Gross def. Steve Richard, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Semifinals: No. 1-Tim Lacombe def. Claret, 6-0, 6-0; Larochelle def. Gross, 6-4, 6-1; Final:

No. 1-Lacombe def. Larochelle, 6-1, 6-0

Men’s 55 and over singles: Semifinals: Art Goldsmith def. Tom Post, 6-1, 6-0; Tom Lantos def. Paul Whitmore, 6-4, 6-4; Final: Goldsmith de. Lantos, 6-0, 6-7(5), 6-2

Men’s 65 and over singles: Semifinal: Paul Whitmore def. John White, 6-3, 6-3; Final:

Art Goldsmith def. Whitmore, 6-2, 6-2

Batter up

BASEBALL

Major League

At Hampden

WS Emerson 5, Angler’s 4

WS Emerson top hitters: Wyatt Newell home run; Nikolas Bates 2 singles; Zack McLaughlin single; Kade Bartlett single; winning pitcher: Mason Grund;Angler’s: TJ Llerena single, 2 doubles; Josh Lorenzo single; Andy Henaghen single; TJ Henaghen single

At Millinocket, playoffs

Red Sox (1-0) 9, Tigers (0-1) 2

Red Sox top hitters: Gabe Whitehouse 2 singles, triple; Ryan Ingalls double; Kole Giberson home run; winning pitcher: Gabe Whitehouse; Tigers: Evan Martin single; Kelsey Carter single; Brady Brooker single.

Minor League

A’s (1-0) 15, Indians (0-1) 4

A’s top hitters: Brandon Rush double, triple; Brayden McLaughlin single, double; Teagan Zetterman double; winning pitcher: Teagan Zetterman.