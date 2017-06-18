Local auto racing, golf, road racing, tennis, Little League results

Posted June 18, 2017, at 9:42 p.m.

Auto racing

Oxford Plains Speedway

(Finishing position, car number, driver’s name, driver’s hometown)

Super Late Model (50 laps): 1. 61 TJ Brackett, Buckfield; 2. 9 Alan Tardiff, Lyman; 3. 94 Shawn Martin, Turner; 4. 01 Andy Saunders, Ellsworth; 5. 9 JT Thurlow, Windham; Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1. 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds; 2. 77 Bryce Mains, Bridgton; 3. 36 Richard Spaulding, Lisbon; 4. 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 5. 58 David Whittier, West Poland; Bandits (20 laps): 1. 36 Scott Jordan, Auburn; 2. 91 Jamie Heath, Wateford; 3. 3 Chachi Hall, Oxford; 4. 51 Adam Sanborn, West Paris; 5. 04 Tyler Jalbert, Auburn; Figure 8 (15 laps): 1. 113 Tommy Tompkins, Carthage; 2. 2 Dale Lawrence, Lisbon; 3. 97 Erik Hodgkins, Minot; 4. 54 David Smith, South Paris; 5. 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; Wicked Good Vintage Race Car Association Outlaw (20 laps): 1. 71 Arthur Hannaford, Hollis; 2. 82 Bobby Symonds, Casco; 3. 22 Sid Smith, Mount Vernon; 4. 86 Bob Guyon, Wiscasset; Wicked Good Vintage Race Car Association Late Model (20 laps): 1. 1 Neil Martin, Freeport; 2. 2 Kevin Waterhouse, West Paris; 3. 0 Dean Grant, Detroit; 4. 97 Brian Hughes, Otisfield; 5. 22 Mark Hughes, Milton Mills, NH; Wicked Good Vintage Race Car Association Hobby (15 laps): 1. 25 Hal Clark, Bridgton; 2. M16 David West, Appleton; 3. 08 Jesse Michaud, Caribou; 4. 48 George Harding, Benton; 5. 62 Alan Gassett, Saco

Wiscasset Speedway

Thunder Minis (35 laps): 1. 41 Logan Melcher, Jay; 2. 26 Michael Golding, Pownal; 3. 58 David Greenleaf, Brunswick; 4. 84 Spencer Sweatt, Albion; 5. 20 Devan Robinson, Warren; Super Streets (25 laps): 1. 5 Mark Lucas, Harpswell; 2. 11 Jason Oakes, Boothbay; 3. 2 Josh Bailey, Wiscasset; 4. 9 Sean Johnson, Oakland; 5. 85 Michael Harrison, Durham; New England 4-Cylinder Pros (25 laps): 1. 29 Austin Teras, Windham; 2. 12 Max Rowe, Tuner; 3. 98 Kamren Knowles, West Gardiner; 4. 17 Ryan Hayes, Jefferson; 5. 8 Craig Dunn, Strong; Serpro of Biddeford Saco Pro Stocks (40 laps): 1. 9 Daren Ripley, Thomason; 2. 15 Scott Chubbuck, Bowdoin; 3. 99 Ajay Picard, Palmyra; 4. 29 Kevin Morse, Woolwich

Winterport Dragway Results

Super Pro/ Pro Final: 1.Randy Therrien,Unity 2.Russell Calder,Welshpool NB; Super Pro Eliminator: 1.Randy Therrien, Unity 2. Rick Hunnewell, Ellsworth, Semifinalist,Mike Bradford , Lamoine , Semifinalist, Bob Cousins, Brewer; Pro Eliminator: 1. Russell Calder, Welshpool NB , 2. Mike Whitaker, S.China , Semifinalist, David Moore, Swanville, Semifinalist, Jim Marston, Farifield; Bikes /Sleds: 1. Everett Beers, Tremont, 2. Ezra Boynton, Windham, Semifinalist, Lee Parker, Raymond, Semifinalist, Aaron Segars, Sanford; Street Eliminator: 1. Donnie Perkins, Blue Hill, 2. Bill Dammier, Deer Isle, Semifinalist, Joe Cooper, Auburn, Semifinalist, Tony Collins, Waterville; Truck Day : 1:Sean Eori, Albion, 2: Mike Whitaker, S. China; Jr. Dragster: 1. Jaylee Soucy, Monmouth, 2. Haylee Clough, Thomaston, Semifinalist, Kerrigan Shorey, Lamoine; T&L Gamblers Race: 1. Rick Hunnewell, Ellsworth , 2. Jennifer Fusco, Turner, Semifinalist, Russell Calder, Welshpool, NB

 

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Randy Hooper

ROCKLAND — Randy Hooper recorded his second career hole-in-one when he aced the 222-yard 11th hole at Rockland Golf Club on Sunday. He used a 3-hybrid club to make the shot, which was witnessed by Peter Stuart, Ken Knauer and Skip Heald

Thomas Starno

BUCKSPORT — Thomas Starno of Bucksport made a hole-in-one on the 140-yard sixth hole at Bucksport Golf Club on Saturday. He used a 9-iron to record the ace, which was witnessed by Polly Beeson, Al Beeson and Kenny Cox.

LOCAL

At Rockland GC

Penobscot Bay Chamber of Commerce — Gross: 1. Sarah Godfrey, Nicole Poland, Matt Baudanza, David McClellan Jr. (57); 2. Wes Newman, Eric Newman, Reilly Flanagan, Scott Arsenault (61), George Abendroth, Sandy Cox, Rob Splaine, Jay Foster (61), Steven Parent, Dan Eaton, Tim Lord, Jan Sady (61); Pins: No. 5 Benjamin Runius 4-10; Long drive, women, Kathleen Labree; men, Scott Price

3-Ball Championship, 1 Best Ball of Three — Gross: 1. Randy Hooper/Skip Heald/Peter Stuart  132; Net: 1. Mike Bonzagni/Bill Willis/Jason Willis  114

At Hermon Meadow GC

Sunday Morning Points — 1. Ted Jellison, John May + 7, 2.  Al Porter, Joe Johnston + 4.  Pins: 3. John May 5-10, 2nd on 9. Al Porter 15-3, 12. Ted Jellison 17-8, 16. Bruce Ireland 10-3.  High Individual on a non-winning team: (tie) Joel McCluskey, Bruce Ireland, John Trot + 1.  Low Individual on a non-winning team: Al Stuber – 9.

Ladies League Throw Out — Gross: 1. BJ Porter 70, 2. Cheryl Paulson 77, Net: 1. Jody Lyford 54, 2. Karen Feeney 61, Pins: No 3 Karen Feeney 21-11, No 8 BJ Porter 24-7, No 16 Jody Lyford 24-6, Putts: Jody Lyford 25

At Bucksport GC

Kick Off Scramble — 1. Kenny Cox, Tom Starno, Al Beeson, Polly Beeson 31; 2. Keith Parker,

Gary Proulx, Hank Mattson, John Chouinard 32; 3. Bill Ferris, Chuck McGinty, Gordon Holmes,

Larry Orcutt 33-0; Straightest Drive: Bill Ferris; Longest Drive: Keith Parker; Pins: No. 3 Jason Mann 6-1; No. 6 Tom Starno (hole-in-one)

At Kebo Valley

 

Gross Skins: 17 Alex Wade; Net Skins: 3 Ben Young, 5 Jim McFarland, 7 Jake Merchant, 9. Mark Hanscome, 12. Ben Young; Pins: 4. Ben Young 18-3, 6. Alex Wade 24-0, 9. Tim Mayo 16-8

Road racing

Wesley Fun Run 5K

At East Machias

1. Evan Merchant 17:47,  2. Pete Williams 18:05,  3. Joe Gurney 21:05,  4. Laura Ramboer 21:18,  5. Peter Hall 22:03,  6. Ethan Libby 22:13,  7. Tristan Hicks 23:16,  8. Erik Smith 23:19,  9. Tricia Farrell 24:43,  10. Abrams Nicholas 25:13,  11. Jennifer Brodie 25:29,  12. Laurie Cates 25:32,  13. Terrill Mathy 26:11,  14. Joe Tuell 26:19,  15. Coleen Seefeldt 27:01,  16. David Whitney 27:15,  17. Tinika Matthews 27:18,  18. Jennifer Geel 27:24,  19. Matt Haschalk 27:52,  20. Valerie Carter 28:25,  21. Chris Larson 28:25,  22. Bob Abrams 28:26,  23. Cates Brian 28:28,  24. Heidi Schwinn 28:56,  25. Hall Debra 29:00,  26. Jeremy Look 29:06,  27. Sarah Moulton 29:19,  28. Christine Moulton 29:21,  29. Vinny Emery 29:31,

30. Christina Ingemi 30:02,  31. Tom Maker 30:59,  32. Tommy Parsons 31:45,  33. Monique Mills 32:50,  34. Sydney Anderson 33:02,  35. Dani Alley 33:44,  36. Michon Whitney 34:14,  37. Hannah Maker 35:54,  38. Eustacia Landrum 35:59,  39. Holly Greenleaf Whitney 39:16,  40. Anita McCurdy 39:43,  41. Roberts Amy 40:56,  42. Daniel Gardner 41:31,  43. Rosalie Hanscom 43:10,  44. Mike Anderson 43:54,  45. Nikki Riddell 45:00,  46. Darlene Megno 45:53,  47. Sandi Anderson 46:25,  48. Amanda Hanscom 46:27,  49. Clara Faulkingham 48:03,  50. Lo-Lene Farris 48:06,  51. Porter Brenda 48:07,  52. Porter Whitney 48:08,  53. Shelley Bragg 48:11,  54. Josh Bragg 48:13,  55. Brandy Wood 50:30,  56. Michelle Gardner 51:20,  57. Cherie Brooks 51:21,  58. Brent Hartford 51:28,  59. Kim Dube 51:44,  60. Laurie Curtis 51:45

 

 

 

Tennis

At Fore River Sports Complex, Portland:

A&J OPEN

Men’s Open Singles: Prelims: Zac Conlogue def. Austin Christopher, 6-0, 6-1; Chris Nordenson def. Caden Smith, 6-2, 6-3; Aidan Boyce def. Tom Post, 6-1, 6-2; Quarterfinals:

No. 1-Sam Leeman def. Conlogue, 6-1, 6-0; Josh Masse def. Ashton Collins, 6-2, 6-0; Jason Cohen def. Nordenson, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2-Tim Lacombe def. Boyce, 6-0, 6-0; Semifinals: No.1 Leman def. Masse, 6-2, 6-0; Cohen def. No. 2-Lacombe, 7-5, 6-3; Final: No. 1-Leeman def. Cohen,  6-2, 6-1

Men’s Open Doubles: Final: Dana Parziale/Phil Champoux def. Zac Conlogue/Caden Smith, 6-0, 6-1

Open Mixed Doubles: Semifinals: Dana Parziale/Mollie Anderson def. Aidan Boyce/Anna Podnecky, 6-3, 7-6(1); Chris Nordenson/Ellen Konieczko def. Zach Caron/Heather Muzzy, 6-0, 7-6(2); Final: Parziale/Anderson def. Nordenson/Konieczko, 6-3, 6-0

Men’s 35 and over singles: Quarterfinals: Xavier Claret def. Cory Berry, 6-3, 6-0; Darrin Larochelle def. Rob Disch, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1; Tom Gross def. Steve Richard, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Semifinals: No. 1-Tim Lacombe def. Claret, 6-0, 6-0; Larochelle def. Gross, 6-4, 6-1; Final:

No. 1-Lacombe def. Larochelle, 6-1, 6-0

Men’s 55 and over singles: Semifinals: Art Goldsmith def. Tom Post, 6-1, 6-0; Tom Lantos def. Paul Whitmore, 6-4, 6-4; Final: Goldsmith de. Lantos, 6-0, 6-7(5), 6-2

Men’s 65 and over singles: Semifinal: Paul Whitmore def. John White, 6-3, 6-3; Final:

Art Goldsmith def. Whitmore, 6-2, 6-2

 

Batter up

BASEBALL

Major League

At Hampden

WS Emerson 5, Angler’s 4

WS Emerson top hitters:  Wyatt Newell home run; Nikolas Bates 2 singles; Zack McLaughlin single; Kade Bartlett single; winning pitcher: Mason Grund;Angler’s:  TJ Llerena single, 2 doubles; Josh Lorenzo single; Andy Henaghen single; TJ Henaghen single

At Millinocket, playoffs

Red Sox (1-0) 9, Tigers (0-1) 2

Red Sox top hitters: Gabe Whitehouse 2 singles, triple; Ryan Ingalls double; Kole Giberson home run; winning pitcher: Gabe Whitehouse; Tigers: Evan Martin single; Kelsey Carter single; Brady Brooker single.

Minor League

A’s (1-0) 15, Indians (0-1) 4

A’s top hitters: Brandon Rush double, triple; Brayden McLaughlin single, double; Teagan Zetterman double; winning pitcher: Teagan Zetterman.

 

 

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Maine man says Bath Iron Works fired him because he coached kids while on medical leaveMaine man says Bath Iron Works fired him because he coached kids while on medical leave
  2. Man dies in shooting outside West Gardiner home
  3. Medway daughter enlists police officer’s help to deliver dad’s birthday presentMedway daughter enlists police officer’s help to deliver dad’s birthday present
  4. Number of missing sailors found dead as US destroyer reaches portNumber of missing sailors found dead as US destroyer reaches port
  5. Mistrial is declared in sexual-assault trial of Bill CosbyMistrial is declared in sexual-assault trial of Bill Cosby