High school softball state summaries

High school softball
Class A
SCARBOROUGH 3, SKOWHEGAN 0
Scarborough (20-0) 000 200 1 — 3 8 0
Skowhegan (17-3) 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Volk and Ricker; Alward and Reed
E: Everett, Ames; 3B: Dickinson; none; LOB: Scarborough 7, Skowhegan 4; S: Kelley; Steeves, Everett
Repeat hitters: Volk, Ricker; none; RBI: Griffin 2
Win: Volk; Loss: Alward; K: Volk 13; Alward 8; BB: Volk; Alward 2; WP: Alward; PB: Reed; HBP: Warren (by Volk)
Class B
OLD TOWN 2, FRYEBURG 0
Old Town (18-2) 002 000 0 — 2 7 1
Fryeburg (15-4) 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Smith and St. Louis; Bennett and Cooper
E: Gasaway; Coen, Juneau, Condon; LOB: Old Town 8, Fryeburg 5; SB: J. Smith, Gasaway, Love
Repeat hitters: Albert; RBI: M. Smith
Win: M. Smith; Loss: Bennett K: M. Smith 19, Bennett 9; BB: M. Smith 1, Bennett 1
Time: 1:32; Att: 400 (est.)
Class C
BUCKSPORT 2, MADISON 1
Madison (18-2) 001 000 0 — 1 2 2
Bucksport (20-0) 000 020 x — 2 6 1
Wood and Emery; Saunders and Smith
E: Worthen, Malloy; Ashmore; 2B: Bess; Saunders; LOB: Madison 5; Bucksport 7; SB: Edgerly; Robichaud, Atwood;
Repeat hitters: none; RBI: Wood; Smith 2;
Win: Saunders; Loss: Wood; K: Wood 2; Saunders 13; BB: Wood 3, Saunders 3;
Time: 1:41 Att: 300 (est.)
Class D
PVHS 4, RICHMOND 0
PVHS (20-0) 000 000 4 — 4 10 0
Richmond (18-1) 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
McKechnie and K. McKechnie; Martin, Underhill-Tilton (5), Martin (7) and Underhill-Tilton, Martin (5), Underhill-Tilton (7).
WP: L. McKechnie; LP: Underhill-Tilton.Double: (PV) L. McKechnie. Triple: (PV) Ireland. Home run: (PV) L. McKechnie. Repeat hitters: (PV) Ireland (3), Buck, L. McKechnie.